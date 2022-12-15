Shlomo Haart allowed My Unorthodox Life viewers to delve into his love life, from admitting he’s a virgin to trying to find a girlfriend. Although he isn’t in a relationship since season 2, he says girls often DM him to help him out.

Julia Haart’s son Shlomo explores a romance with Mariana Ling in season 2. He revealed in season 1 that he is a virgin, but later had his first kiss. The law graduate was brought up in a community where dating is meant for marriage.

Now, the 27-year-old is navigating the world of dating and fans are asking if he has a girlfriend. By season 2, he admitted that he still hasn’t done the deed before going on a date with Nathalie Ulander’s tennis teammate Mariana.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Elite World Group

Shlomo Haart doesn’t have a girlfriend

Shlomo doesn’t have a girlfriend, but My Unorthodox Life fans are rooting for him when it comes to dating. He briefly dated Mariana on the Netflix series, which didn’t turn into anything romantic between them.

He admits that he’s joined dating apps, while his mom Julia advised him not to think about weddings when it comes to dating. Since season 1, Shlomo has been navigating the world of love in his search for a romantic partner.

However, Shlomo admits that girls “offer to help him” in the bedroom department via his DMs. He jokily shared a video of him typing on his phone, before using the word, “Nice” to demonstrate his usual response to them.

Shlomo and Mariana do follow each other on Instagram, but that’s as far as their connection went. They first met at his younger sister Miriam Haart’s 22nd birthday celebration, where the two appeared to hit it off conversation-wise.

Cast member Ra’ed Saad, Robert Brotherton’s partner decided to act as the ultimate wingman. Mariana and Shlomo enjoyed some physical closeness, driving the wingman to prompt a kiss, which they both seemed pleased about.

The two began communicating via text over the next few days and then went on a first date at a bowling alley, as part of a double date with Miriam and Nathalie. Their bond wasn’t quite as strong as their initial meeting, though.

Mariana is pursuing a degree in business and corporate communications at Queens College in New York City, and appears to be single. Shlomo is just as busy while working in the legal sector.

My Unorthodox Life: Meaning of ‘Shlomo’

Shlomo revealed to a fan on Instagram that his name means peace. He told them, “My name means peaceable derived from the word Shalom which is peace,” after a follower asked if his name has a meaning behind it.

His name is also known as the Hebrew name of King Solomon, believed to be the “wisest of men.” Shlomo’s biological father is Yosef Hendler. After Julia left, Shlomo initially remained in Monsey with his dad until he decided to move.

He later joined his mom in New York City. Shlomo continues to observe Shabbat, but recently stopped wearing a kippah (or yarmulke), while his younger brother Aron wants to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.



WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know