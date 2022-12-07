Shlomo Hendler Haart is the eldest of Julia’s four children, as seen on My Unorthodox Life on Netflix. His maturity makes fans see him as “level-headed” and “sweet” as he explores a romance with Mariana Ling in season 2.

He revealed in season 1 that he is a virgin, but later had his first kiss during the series. He is a graduate from Columbia University, where he studied law, and was brought up in a community where dating is meant for marriage.

So, what is Shlomo’s real age compared to Julia’s other kids and how has he achieved so much in such a short space of time? Reality Titbit has all the details on his successful career and what he’s been up to at a young age.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Moncler

Shlomo Haart: Age

Shlomo Hendler Haart is 27 years old, which makes him the eldest of Julia’s four kids. He was born on November 11, 1995, and revealed on Instagram that he “looks up to” his older sister Batsheva. He said:

As my older sister you’re always someone I look up too. I can’t wait to see what your new year brings!! 😊❤️

In season 1, Shlomo, whose parents are Julia and first husband Yosef Hendler, revealed he is a virgin. By season 2, he admitted that he still hasn’t done the deed before going on a date with Nathalie Ulander’s tennis teammate Mariana.

Shlomo’s life achievements at his age

Shlomo Hendler Haart hasn’t just appeared on a Netflix show at 27, but has also visited six out of the seven continents, including Argentina. The globe-trotter has also successfully secured a job as a legal professional after studying law.

Based in New York City, where he has started dating, Julia’s son has had to adapt when it comes to his childhood and upbringing. He was originally raised in a community where dating is meant for marriage.

My Unorthodox Life fans have described Shlomo as “level-headed” and “sweet” during his Netflix appearance. It comes while he stays focused on supporting his mother during her divorce from Silvio Scaglia.

It’s not just his mom he is providing help to. Having attended a yeshiva himself, Shlomo has first-hand knowledge of the experience and wants to help his sibling understand what transferring to an yeshiva full-time would entail.

Meet Julia Haart’s other kids

Julia is a mom to three other kids, Batsheva, Miriam and Aron. Born in New York on February 27, 1993, her eldest daughter Batsheva first began her career as a content creator in 2018 by posting YouTube videos.

At 19, her daughter Miriam became the youngest teacher at Stanford University. Miriam is due to turn 23 in January 2023. Julia’s son Aron is 15 and is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.

During My Unorthodox Life, Julia is seen trying to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son from dropping out of school.

© 2021

WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know