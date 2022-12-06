As My Unorthodox Life season 2 drops on Netflix, fans want to know more about who Silvio Scaglia’s new girlfriend is.

Silvio, 64, and Julia Haart’s split is documented on the new Netflix show which dropped on the streaming service on December 2.

The two were head honchos at Elite World Group talent agency during their marriage, however, in the midst of their break up, Julia, 51, was fired from her role as CEO.

Silvio and Julia’s split

My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 1 sees Silvio Scaglia removing his things from Julia Haart’s apartment.

After getting married in 2019, the two are now getting divorced.

Julia explained she initiated the divorce and claimed her children and Silvio didn’t mesh very well together.

Speaking to her friends, Julia alleged Silvio wanted her kids to “make appointments” to arrange to see them. She is heard saying: “He just really wants nothing to do with them. He wants private time with me…”

Silvio Scaglia’s new girlfriend

After Julia filed for divorce from Silvio in February 2022, he embarked on a new romance a couple of months later.

Page Six reported in April, Silvio had a “new girlfriend” and that they were “working on philanthropic projects together.”

Silvio Scaglia’s new girlfriend is socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann. The Cinemaholic reports she is 56 years old.

Michelle and Silvio are engaged

After going public with their relationship in spring, by September Michelle and Silvio were engaged.

The pair’s whirlwind romance looks to be a dream come true as Michelle wrote on Instagram on September 29: “Together for all eternity.”

Silvio and Michelle can be seen practicing acro yoga together, taking vacations in exotic destinations, and attending Michelle’s son’s football games.

Michelle has two children, a son named Hudson, and a daughter, Hyacinth. She runs a lifestyle brand called Old Fashioned Mom.

The mom-of-two writes in her IG bio: “…goods, jewelry, coffee, candy, accessories, apparel, beauty, family NY…”

