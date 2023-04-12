Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia has been appointed a new director at EWG in 2023.

Julia Haart’s ex-husband, Silvio Scaglia, is chairman of Elite World Group.

Silvio and Michelle-Marie consider themselves “married,” and he’s reportedly delighted to have her on board.

The news comes after My Unorthodox Life star Julia was fired from her position in the company in 2022.

Meet Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia

Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia is Silvio Scaglia‘s current partner and a successful entrepreneur.

He is engaged to her and the two got together following his split from Netflix star Julia Haart.

Julia’s ex-husband and Michelle Marie consider themselves “married,” reports Resident.

A press release from EWG gives some background on Michelle-Marie. She’s an artist and a classical pianist.

Michelle is the CEO of Old Fashioned Mom, LLC, a luxury lifestyle brand located in New York.

Michelle-Marie Scaglia is EWG’s director

April 12 sees the announcement of Michelle-Marie as a director of Silvio’s company, Elite World Group.

As well as Silvio and Julia divorcing in 2022, the My Unorthodox Life star was also fired from her role at EWG.

Now, it appears that Michelle-Marie has stepped into the position and Silvio couldn’t be happier.

The EWG press release states that Silvio said: “I am very happy to welcome Michelle-Marie Scaglia as a Director in EWG’s Board. Her experience, her impeccable credentials, and her impressive record as an entrepreneur and a multitalented artist will be extremely valuable additions to the Board’s skill set…”

Silvio and his partner aren’t technically married

Although Silvio and Michelle-Marie view themselves as “husband and wife,” they’re technically not married.

The two got engaged the same year he and Julia split. And, it appears that their romance is still going strong.

Resident reports that Silvio asked Michelle-Marie to take his surname: “…we absolutely consider ourselves Mr. and Mrs. Scaglia, live as husband and wife, and we want the whole world to know it.”

The two have holidayed in Italy together and have been pictured with Michelle-Marie’s two children, Hudson and Hyacinth.

Silvio and Michelle-Marie aren’t afraid to show off their romance to the world. In March he shared a photo of her to his Instagram page captioned: “Love in B&W.”

Michelle-Marie commented on the photo: “I love you.”