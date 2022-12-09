Silvio Scaglia has already found his new lady love after his split from Julia Haart – Michelle-Marie Heinemann.

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life on Netflix documents Julia’s divorce from her billionaire husband, Silvio, and her unexpected firing as CEO of Elite World Group.

Additionally, episode 8 of the second season saw Julia just dipping back into New York City’s dating pool. Her former beau, Silvio, on the other hand, is already engaged to his new love.

Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Hudson Cornelius Heinemann

Meet Michelle-Marie Heinemann

Silvio’s new woman, Michelle, is an entrepreneur and Instagram star. Page Six describes her as a socialite.

She is the CEO of the brand called Old Fashioned Mom. On her Instagram bio, Michelle describes it as “a luxury lifestyle brand specializing in home goods, jewelry, coffee, candy, accessories, apparel, beauty, and family.”

Moreover, PR Newswire states that Michelle set up her venture as a conglomerate specializing in media, broadcasting, as well as products with businesses around the world.

On the brand’s website, Michelle also sells coffee. It also has mini blogs on various topics like NYC’s Most Festive Holiday Bars, There’s A New Vegan Bodega In The West Village, The New NYC Market Serving Up CBD Boosted Smoothies, and more.

There’s also an Old Fashioned Mom store in NYC’s 71 East Market Street, Rhinebeck.

On Instagram, Michelle has close to 500,000 followers. She often posts pictures with Silvio and her two kids. Her social media handle also shows her love for travel and nature. It’s something she and her new beau have in common.

Silvio and Michelle began two dating months after his split from Julia

Silvio and Michelle got together just two months after his divorce from Julia was confirmed.

He announced his new relationship via a press release on PR Newswire: “She is a distinguished person of serious achievements, and I admire and respect her and love her greatly.”

He further said: “Her brand Old Fashioned Mom has made a big difference in people’s lives. Her commitment to traditional family values is one of the many reasons why I have fallen in love with her and want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

The couple then made it official after they got engaged in October 2022. Posting a picture of her giant engagement ring, Michelle wrote on Instagram, “Together for all eternity.”

Julia is dating again too

The Netflix star’s Instagram doesn’t hint at a new relationship. However, in My Unorthodox Life season 2, she does try to get into the dating world again.

In episode 8 – Ride or Die – we see Julia dipping into New York City’s dating pool again.

She speed dates a few guys when Robert and Ra’ed take her to a bar.

She ends up hitting it off with a 23-year-old consultant and the two end up hooking up at the end of the episode.

