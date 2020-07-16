Netflix is back with another dating show, Indian Matchmaking, released on Thursday, July 16th.

The dating show does what it says on the tin; superstar Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia pairs up millennials who are sick of the dating game with their (hopefully) perfect match. Sima goes through a painstakingly precise process, looking into her clients interests, ambitions, even their star signs!

Over 8 episodes, Sima will be pairing up couples from around the world, from Houston and Chicago to Mumbai.

So, with Indian Matchmaking starting, we thought it best to get to know the key matchmaker better. Find out everything you need to know about Sima Taparia here.

Who is Sima Taparia?

Sima Taparia describes herself as a “marriage consultant,” but on this show she essentially means matchmaker.

She is based in Mumbai, India and was born to the late Shri Rameshchandra Lahoti of Gulbarga.

This isn’t the first time Sima has starred on television, as she was also part of an award-winning documentary, A Suitable Girl (2017). This documentary debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival and won the Best Director award at the festival. It followed three Indian women through the matchmaking system over the course of four years; Sima was one of the matchmakers featured in the documentary.

Sima started matchmaking at a young age, first working in the Mumbai area but now all over the world. She has had clients in the UK, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Is Sima Taparia married?

Yes.

At the age of 19, Sima was married to Anup Taparia. Anup is from a wealthy industrial family, just like Sima’s.

Their families have business in hand tools, magnets, textiles, pharmaceuticals and exports.

Does Sima Taparia have Instagram?

Social media has become a key way of finding love around the world, and has helped Sima’s matchmaking business. This may lead you to think that she has a booming internet presence. However, we found Sima on Instagram and she actually has a private account with just a few followers.

It also says that she has only posted three images as of publication date.

You can check out Sima’s pretty lacking Instagram presence @simataparia. Maybe she’ll join the Insta game properly after the success of Indian Matchmaking!

