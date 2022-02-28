











Simon Leviev is the man which Netflix’s Tinder Swindler documentary focused on. After the show saw him convince three women into giving him money, which he has since claimed isn’t true, he’s still living a wealthy lifestyle.

Simon’s exes include Cecilie Fjellhoy and Ayleen Charlotte. They appear on the intense doc, where they all speak about having a relationship – or friendship, in Pernilla’s case – with him before getting frauded.

Ayleen claimed she was actually going out with ‘Simon’ before he met Cecilie and Pernilla. Since it was released, the three women have put out a petition to help them pay off their debts, while he appears to still be rich.

So, just how is Simon Leviev still ‘rich’ after the entire fiasco? We done some digging to find out how he makes money.

How does Simon Leviev still have money?

Simon is currently making thousands just from appearing at nightclubs, which he is charging $20K a time for. His newfound Netflix fame has heavily placed him in the public eye, especially for the younger generation.

Club venues in Philadelphia, Boston, Germany and Mexico have asked Leviev to make an appearances. His list of requirements includes a private jet, five-star hotel suite, bottle service, black SUV car service and two security guards.

It has also been reported that he has been making a decent fortune on Cameo, charging $200 per video. He is also said to take $30K USD in just three days, on making video messages alone!

Simon has been signed by Gina Rodriguez, a talent manager for Ginoti Inc. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight she was asked about her recent move to sign Simon and said,

I was intrigued by the Netflix story. I saw the world’s greatest salesman. It left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story. Gina Rodriguez, Entertainment Tonight

In terms of what he wants to do with his career – Gina said he is interested in starting his own podcast, writing his own book and ironically – hosting his own dating show!

It seems that Netflix’s Tinder Swindler documentary has given Simon Leviev enough notoriety that he’s now charging over $20K for club appearances.

The Tinder Swindler’s net worth

Simon is said to be worth $2billion. Alongside his Netflix fame, he owns a gold mine in Kazakhstan, pieces of two diamond mines in Angola and mining licenses in the Urals and Namibia.

Some viewers may presume that Simon now has less money after his con work was publicised to the world. But the reality is that he gained his wealth through bitcoin, according to the Netflix star.

When asked how he funds his wealthy lifestyle, which includes flying on private jets and staying at expensive hotels, he detailed how he is a “legit businessman” who “is not a fraud or fake”.

Is Simon in jail yet?

No, Simon has been released from prison. Previously called “Shimon Hayut”, he is not on Tinder anymore after scamming women across several countries, including Norway, Finland and Denmark, as reported by Metro.

It comes after he was imprisoned for fraud in December 2019. He was also ordered to pay his victims NIS 150,000 in compensation, which is equivalent to around $43,289.

The conman was convicted of four fraud charges. Hayut, who posed as Simon Leviev, was also ordered to pay a fine of NIS 20,000, following a plea deal.

During his sentencing hearing, Hayut told the court that he was “sorry about everything” he had done and promised to “pay my debt to society,” the Ynet news site reported.

