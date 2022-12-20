South Korean dating series Singles Inferno is back in 2022 with a brand new series. So, let’s find out more about the Singles Inferno 2 hosts.

The four hosts watch on and commentate on the series as the singletons get to know each other on a remote island.

Bringing some romance to the festive season, the show’s second season dropped on Netflix on December 13 and episodes drop weekly.

Netflix viewers may recognise some of the Singles Inferno 2 hosts as they have careers outside of the show, so here’s more on the presenters…

© 2022

Singles Inferno 2 hosts: Hong Jin-kyung

Hong Jin-kyung is one of the four Singles Inferno 2 hosts. She’s 44 years old and hails from South Korea.

Singes Inferno isn’t the first TV show she has appeared on, Hong Jin-kyung has been a guest and cast member on a variety of shows since 2014.

She has been married since 2003 and has a dayghter named Kim Rachel.

With 163k followers Hong Jin-kyung can be found on Instagram at @jinkyunghong.

Who is Jung Han-hae?

Analysing the singles’ journeys on Singles Inferno alongside Hong Jin-kyung is Jung Han-hae.

Han-hae is a rapper and singer who was formerly a member of boy band Phantom.

He’s 32 years old and was born in Busan, South Korea.

Find Han-hae on Instagram where he has almost 300k followers at @hanhae1990.

Meet Kyuhyun

Another musical artist is among the hosts on Singles Inferno.

Cho Kyu-hyun also hails from South Korean and is part of boy band Super Junior.

As well as being part of the band, he’s an actor and TV presenter.

Kyuhyun is 34 years old and is on Instagram at @gyuram88 with 1.9m followers.

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Meet Singles Inferno 2 host Lee Da-hee

The fourth host of Singles Inferno 2 is Lee Da-hee.

She’s 37 years old and is an actress and model.

Lee Da-hee has been starring on TV series since 2003 and has also appeared on music videos and presented at Golden Disc Awards.

She also has 1.9m followers on Instagram at @dahee0315.

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know