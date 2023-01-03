Singles Inferno 2 release times in the Philippines are in high demand as episode 7 hits Netflix. The dating show has been releasing two episodes at a time, leaving viewers in other countries curious about when it comes out.

The series is set on a private island in Korea, but has still accumulated fans from other countries, including Philippines and Singapore. It can be streamed worldwide on the viewing platform as Korean singles try to find their match.

Reality Titbit can reveal Singles Inferno 2 release times in the Philippines as episode 7 comes out. There are ten episodes in total, meaning you’ll still have to wait another week to binge-watch the finale.

Singles Inferno 2 release time – Philippines

Singles Inferno 2 release time in the Philippines is at 4pm (GMT + eight hours). Episode 7 comes out on January 3. Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12am Pacific Time in the United States which is 3am Eastern Time (ET).

That’s 5pm in Korean Standard time (KST), which always hits 4pm in Philippines. It also means 8am in GMT, and 1.30pm in Indian Standard Time. Single’s Inferno has been in Netflix’s Top 10 in the Philippines in recent days!

Singapore will see Singles Inferno episodes hit Netflix at the same time as Philippines, at 4pm. As the series is an original reality show on the streaming platform, it will always be released at the same time as 12am Pacific Time.

January 3 and 10 is when all countries that has access to Singles Inferno on Netflix will see two new episodes be released at one time. The platform does this to build excitement and joy while you watch.

Netflix schedule for episodes 7-10

Here’s a list of the upcoming release dates for the rest of the Singles Inferno episodes from season 2, with two episodes at one time releasing until the final batch comes out on January 10:

Episodes 7 and 8 – January 3

Episodes 9 and 10 – January 10

