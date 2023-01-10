Singles Inferno episodes 9 and 10 are officially out on Netflix, but fans across the world are eagerly waiting for the dramatic finale to come out in their country. From Philippines to Korea, we’ve got the release times.

The dating show has released two episodes at a time since first coming out on December 13, meaning those tuning in have had to wait an entire week to see what happened next for each couple.

From the love triangle between Kim Jin-young, Shin Seul-ki and Nadine Lee, to Choi Dong Woo appearing to romance Seul-ki in recent episodes, viewers are tense over who ends up leaving the island together.

*** Warning: Spoilers below ***

Singles Inferno: Episodes 9 and 10 release time

Singles Inferno 2 episodes 9 and 10 come out on January 10. Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12am Pacific Time (3am Eastern Time). That’s 5pm in Korean Standard time, 8am in GMT, and 1.30pm in Indian Standard Time.

The show’s release time in the Philippines is at 4pm (GMT + eight hours). Episode 9 is 1 hour 22 minutes long, while episode 10 – the big, dramatic finale – lasts for a full 1 hour 15 minutes.

Seul-ki chooses Dong Woo

Seul-ki chose Choi Dong Woo, following a conversation with Jin-young during episode 9. He tried to reconnect with her as she wondered what his true feelings are, after telling Nadine in previous episodes that he’s curious of her.

Three men claim a ticket to Paradise during episode 9, before episode 10 sees the singletons decide who to leave the island with. Several fans had their fingers crossed for Seul-ki and Jin-young, but others rooted for him and Nadine.

Netflix fans react to finale episodes

When Singles Inferno episodes 9 and 10 officially came out, viewers took to Twitter to react which shock. Others were a little nervous about tuning in when it came to seeing who each single would choose.

One fan wrote: “OMG YES YES YES!! JINYOUNG CHOSE NADINE. FINALLY.”

Another penned on Twitter: “WHAT DO YOU MEAN SEULKI CHOSE JONGWOO #singlesinferno.”

“JINYOUNG AND NADINE MADE IT TO PARADISE PUUURRRRRR #SinglesInferno,” said a fellow viewer.

