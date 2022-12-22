Singles Inferno season 2 episode 5 is on its way to Netflix, but you’ll have to wait a few days. It comes after episodes 1 to 4 were released in batches. We can reveal the release date and time of the final episodes.

Stranded and ready to mingle, nine young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island, but they can only escape if they pair up in couples. Once they arrive, they attend date nights on their new island paradise.

So, when is Singles Inferno season 2 episode 5 coming to Netflix? With newbies joining in episodes 3 and 4, there’s plenty of anticipation for the final batch of episodes, and we can reveal when they air.

Singles Inferno season 2 episode 5

Singles Inferno season 2 episode 5 comes out on Tuesday December 27, 2022, alongside episode 6. After that, Netflix fans will have to wait another week to find out what happens between the cast members.

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12am Pacific Time, which is 3am Eastern Time (ET). That’s 5pm in Korean Standard time, 8am in GMT and 1.30am in Indian Standard Time.

The preview for Singles Inferno episode 5 appears to hint at Lee So E deciding to leave the island, which is currently unconfirmed, Jin Young tells Shin Seul-ki some news, while Choi Jong Woo remains focused on her.

Release time of final episodes

Here’s a list of the release dates for the rest of the Singles Inferno episodes from season 2, with two episodes at one time releasing until the final batch comes out on January 10th:

Episodes 3 and 4 – December 20

Episodes 5 and 6 – December 27

Episodes 7 and 8 – January 3

Episodes 9 and 10 – January 10

Fans eager for more Singles Inferno

Singles Inferno episodes being released weekly has fans eager for the next episode once they finished watching. All over social media, viewers are sharing their anticipation and excitement for the following episodes.

One fan wrote: “Yeah, I need Se-Jeong & So-E to be in the chopper flying to paradise in next week’s episodes.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Ep 5 & 6 about to be juicy #SinglesInferno2.

“Ugh can’t wait for ep 5 and 6 hahaha I need more of NADINE #singlesinferno2,” said a viewer.

