December 13 2022 saw the arrival of everyone’s favorite South Korean Netflix dating show. Now, fans want to get to know the cast more, including Kim Han Bin – so let’s take a look at the Singles Inferno star’s Instagram.

Kim Han Bin is one of the season 2 original cast members. He immediately caught the attention of viewers, not only for his sweet attitude but for his likeness to actor and model Nam Joo-hyuk.

Let’s find out more about the Netflix star and take a look at Kim Han Bin’s Instagram page.

Meet Kim Han Bin

A brand new season of Singles Inferno means there is a fresh batch of singletons to get to know.

Kim Han Bin is one of the original participants of season 2 who is on the dating show looking for love.

He’s a professional chef and has appeared on other dating shows as well as Singles Inferno.

Kim Han Bin is 24 years old. Bustle writes that Han Bin has appeared on YouTube’s LookGating show and KBS’ Matching Survival 1+1.

Kim Han Bin on Singles Inferno

Much like the rest of his cast members, Kim Han Bin enjoyed some time in Paradise during the show. His date Lee So-e, said that he is “well-mannered” and his kind nature hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers, either.

Judging by fans’ comments on Kim Han Bin’s Instagram posts, he’s certainly a fan favourite of season 2.

One person wrote: “Best man on singles inferno tbh…”

Another said: “My favorite guy in Singles Inferno, you deserve a lot of cards!”

More wrote: “You are the standard” and that he “deserves more screen time.”

Singles Inferno’s Kim Han Bin is on Instagram

Singles Inferno fans can find Kim Han Bin on Instagram with 193k followers at @domestic_seal.

He often takes to the ‘gram and shares snaps with his followers. The Singles Inferno star can be seen surfing, taking walks in nature and whipping up some incredible looking dishes.

Kim Han Bin also appears to be close to his family as he shares snaps of his mother on his page.

