Singles Inferno fans are scrambling to find out what the meaning of ‘UDT’ is in Korea after Kim Jin-Young said he worked in the military team. Many are confused but we can explain exactly what the contestant meant.

The season 2 favorite has certainly gained a lot of attention on the Netflix dating show, where flirty Korean singles are search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples on a new island paradise.

Kim mentioned that he worked in the military, specifically on the ‘UDT’. However, many are wondering what that means in Korea and are now eager to find out all about his intense training background.

Singles Inferno fans react to ‘UDT’

When Kim Jin-Young mentioned ‘UDT’ while talking of his experience in the military, many Singles Inferno fans were confused at what this means. His training was 31 weeks, whilst the average training period for UDT is 20 weeks.

One fan wrote under a Koreaboo YouTube video: “Wait? He was a SEAL? Like the Korean version of the US Seals? Did I hear that right?” Another said Kim was a special forces/SEAL soldier in the Korean UDT team for four years.

Another said: “OMG I JUST GOT TO KNOW DEX WAS THE NEW GUY IN SINGLES INFERNO HAHAHA MY GUY WENT FROM THAT SCARY UDT INSTRUCTOR TO A DATING EXPERT IM HOWLINGGG.”

UDT meaning in Korea

UDT’s meaning is the underwater demolition team in the ROKN UDT/seal team in the Korea military. It is essentially a nickname for Republic of Korea Navy Special Warfare Flotilla and known as an elite special-purpose force.

The UDT was established by the US Navy in World War II. They also served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, which involves underwater demolition, closed-circuit diving, combat swimming, and submarine operations.

WARFLOT is also known as ROKN UDT/SEAL, because the UDT/SEAL is the most publicly known branch of the flotilla. Fans have picked up on how young Kim must have joined the military in Korea to train for four years.

Kim Jin-Young’s time in the military

Kim is a former ROKN UDT/SEAL in the military. He was in the Korean UDT military team for four years, and was an instructor on the show Fake Men on people challenging the navy seal and UDT training course.

He underwent intense training and deployment to UAE, revealing on Singles Inferno that he trained to not fall behind others. His experience in the military showed on the Netflix show, completing a game in literal seconds!

