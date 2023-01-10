Singles Inferno has come to an end and the finale, unfortunately, saw Kim Han-bin standing alone in the beach when he wasn’t picked.

Although Kim Han-bin didn’t find a romantic partner on the show, it seemed like he found a bestie for life in Lee so-E. The pair exchanged cute words with each other on the beach, with Han-bin saying she was the most important person on the show for him, to which she agreed.

We take a look into Kim Han-bin and his Instagram relationship with fellow contestants.

Kim Han-bin left Singles Inferno alone

Kim Han Bin was the first to pick, however, left Singles Inferno alone. He went over to choose Seo-eun, and the pair looked good together in their matching blue outfits.

This was no surprise to viewers or judges, who predicted he would go to her.

Unfortunately, in the end, Seo-eun walked off with Yoong-jae leaving Han-Bin standing on the beach all alone. He wasn’t bitter about the defeat though, joking about the nice weather.

Yoong-jae thanked Han-bin for always putting others first and for always having such bright energy. Although the two ended on good terms, it seems they don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Kim Han-bin doesn’t follow bestie Lee so-E on Instagram

Despite saying she was the most important person to him on Single’s Inferno it seems like Han-bin and Lee-so E no longer follow each other on Instagram.

His bestie offered him words of encouragement

Kim Han-bin also does not follow Seo-eun on Instagram.

As for Yoong-jae and Seo-un, they’ve shared the same snap of themselves on their Instagram story which hints that they’re still together.

Fans are upset Kim Han-bin left alone

The sweetheart of the series, fans are upset that Han-bin left alone. At the time of writing, he isn’t giving any hints away on Instagram if he’s dating anyone or not.

One fan penned: “Why can’t Nadine and hanbin just date me? or each other… pls.”

