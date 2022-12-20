Netflix has dropped two new episodes of Singles Inferno season 2, and viewers have been introduced to the newcomer turning everyone’s heads, Kim Jin-young.

The South Korean dating show first came to Netflix in 2021, and fans couldn’t get enough. Now it’s back with more hot singles and of course more drama.

Episodes drop weekly, and viewers have just been graced with the third and fourth episodes. The next two will air on December 27th.

We take a closer look into Kim Jin-young and his time on Singles Inferno so far.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*

Who is Kim Jin-young on Singles Inferno?

Branded as the “main character” by judges, Kim Jin-young looked like he was no short of confidence on his arrival.

However, speaking to the camera, Kim described himself as being very shy at first but is someone you can have fun with once you get to know him.

He says he likes motorcycles and enjoys going out riding, although he doesn’t have many hobbies. When he’s stressed, he likes to go for a ride. It’s a shame he can’t cycle his way out of inferno.

Something that shocked the judges about the newcomer was that he takes only three seconds to ‘feel sparks’ when he sees a woman.

Kim Jin-young’s Singles Inferno journey so far

The new kid on the block, or in inferno. Kim Jin-young graced our screens at the end of episode 3. Not only did he turn the women’s heads, but the men’s too.

Just as the rest of the guys were red-faced from their tug-of-war game at the beach, Kim Jin-young comes cruising in as cool as a cucumber, ready for a three-way match. Of course, he won in seconds.

After impressing the ladies with his win, Kim was allowed to choose two women to have a meal with. Good job it only takes him three seconds to feel a spark. He chose Choi Seo-eun and Shin Seul-ki.

At the end of the fourth episode, it was Shin Seul-ki who went to paradise with Kim Jin-young.

Meet the Singles Inferno newcomer on Instagram

At the time of writing, the Singles Inferno star already has 55,000 followers on Instagram, and we’re sure this is set to rise, as fans are already flooding his comments with compliments.

One fan commented: “I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS MAN.”

Another penned: “Sculptured handsome.”

Although he says he may be shy in real life, this Netflix star is definitely not camera shy.

