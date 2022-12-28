Singles Inferno hasn’t been short of surprises in season 2, and the latest surprise Netflix has given us is the arrival of two newcomers, including Kim Se-jun.

Although Kim Se-jun has entered as a newcomer on season 2, it seems as if he may not be a complete newcomer to the Inferno’s lifestyle with his Instagram revealing his connection with a season 1 contestant.

We take a closer look into Kim Se-jun, his time in Inferno so far, and how he has relations with a fan favorite from season 1.

Who is Kim Se-jun?

Kim Se-jun entered to a round of applause from the other contestants, who branded him “cool” and “tall”.

Speaking about himself, Kim Se-jun says his kindness, the way he can make people feel comfortable and his cuteness make him attractive to women.

He wants to meet a nice woman who’s bubbly as he tends to open up to people like that a lot quicker.

He’s into his sports and plays tennis, which he says he’s not too bad at.

Kim Se-jun’s time on Singles Inferno so far

Kim understands he’s at a disadvantage because of his short time on the island. That’s why he says if there’s a woman he likes he will overwhelm them with his charm regardless of the circumstances.

Viewers and contestants find out at the end of episode 6 that this time it’s only himself and the other newbie, Lim Min-su who can choose who to take to paradise.

Although viewers won’t find out who he chose until the next episode airs on January 3, we saw the newcomer take a shine to Lee So-e, and fans are hoping he chooses her to go to paradise.

NEW: Bravo fans cry out over Andy Cohen death hoax trending in TikTok videos

The Singles Inferno newcomer on Instagram

Although only appearing in one episode, Kim Se-jun already has an impressive 11k followers on Instagram.

In his bio, he says he’s a tailor for Ascottage, a brand owned by season 1 contestant Oh Jin Taek. The two seem close, as they’re often pictured together on the platform.

Fans were loving the most recent picture Kim posted of the two together on his page, with one commenting: “This is so crazy season 1 + season 2 in one pic. Great boys!”

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know