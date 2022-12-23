Singles Inferno is back on Netflix, and contestant Lee Nadine turned heads as soon as she arrived on the show due to her height and model looks. As soon as she entered, her co-stars couldn’t help but mention how tall she was.

The South Korean dating show became an international success in season 1, so it’s no wonder Netflix renewed it for a second. This year, the streaming site has turned up the heat, and although we’ve only seen four episodes, the drama has already been on top form.

We take a closer look at Lee Nadine, her height and the love fans have for her on social media.

Lee Nadine on Singles Inferno

Lee Nadine definitely made an entrance when she entered the show with her height and good looks.

Speaking to the camera she said she has a “cold and honest personality.” She revealed that she decided to come on to Singles Inferno to make some new memories and step outside her comfort zone, and of course, to date.

As she’s on the taller side, she said her ideal guy should be tall too.

Nadine hasn’t had the easiest ride on the show, however, at the end of the most recent episode, we saw her finally get the chance to go to paradise with Shin Dong-woo.

Single Inferno’s Nadine’s height

As per The Cinemaholic Nadine stands at 5ft 10in (1.78m), which is what helped her to kickstart her career as a model in her teens. As well as this, she used to play soccer and lacrosse in high school.

Viewers can see the model in Nadine, as many of them were comparing her looks to that of model Lauren Tsai.

At the time of writing, it seems like the Harvard student’s modeling career is on pause, but with the popularity of the show, we’re sure she’ll be getting many offers to get back into it.

Nadine’s model looks have already gained her 194k followers on Instagram, and with the series still having a few episodes left to drop, we’re sure this number is set to rise even higher.

Singles Inferno viewers are loving Nadine

The Singles Inferno star has already been dubbed ‘a fan favorite’ on social media, and viewers are taking to Twitter to celebrate the fact she finally ended up in paradise.

However, some viewers aren’t too happy with her choice of who she went to paradise with. One fan tweeted: “but Dong Woo is now a little red flag for me #NadineDeserveBetter“

Although, some are shipping the couple.

