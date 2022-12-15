Singles Inferno is back on Netflix for season 2, and joining the cast is sweetheart Lee So-e. The judges described Lee as cute and adorable as soon as she entered, and they weren’t wrong.

Although Netflix has only dropped the first two episodes, viewers have already had a taste of the drama. We’d expect nothing less when you throw good-looking singles together on a desert island!

We take a further look into Lee So-e and her time on the island so far.

Who is Lee So-e?

When describing herself to viewers, Lee So-e said she has a calm personality and is quite honest. However, people say she can be quite clumsy at times. She laughs a lot and is a good listener.

She’s really into dancing as she says it relieves stress and is good for losing weight.

When asked about her type, she said it’s someone who is generous and stable. Physically, she’s into tall guys with strong features.

Lee says she’s had one crush, and she managed to get him to ask her out on a date, so that’s a 100% success rate!

Her advice for viewers was: “Even if a person doesn’t like you, approach it with a mindset of, see how long you last without liking me. That will work.”

Lee So-e’s Singles Inferno journey so far

As with many of the girls, Lee was interested in Jo Yoong-jae. In her intro, she said she likes tall guys, so there were no surprises there!

The two seemed to hit it off and Lee even opened up to Jo about how she finds it hard to start conversations. Yoong-jae said she could speak to him and even the judges were rooting for the pair.

Unfortunately, she was left hanging when Jo chose to take Choi Seo-eun to paradise. We guess we’ll have to see how the rest of the season pans out to see if Lee So-e’s luck changes.

Lee So-e on Instagram

At the time of writing, Lee So-e has just over 8000 followers on Instagram, and we’re sure this number is set to rise.

The Netflix star doesn’t have many posts on her page at the moment, but ever since the show aired, she’s already posted three times so we’re sure we’re about to get some great content.

Her comments have been flooded with fans of the show, with one user commenting: “She’s so cute and seems like a decent person so far. She might already be becoming my favorite.”

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know