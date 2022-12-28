Singles Inferno has dropped the next two episodes in season 2, with two surprise newcomers, including Lim Min-su.

Although there’s not long left on the island now for the singles, the drama never stops. Of course, bringing in two hot new singles right at the end is going to cause some shake up’s in the relationships and it seems that’s what Lim Min-su is here to do.

We take a closer look into Lim Min-su and how her time on the island is set to shake things up.

Who is Lim Min-su?

Lim Min-su describes her personality as an iron hand in a velvet glove. She says she laughs a lot and has a soft personality.

Speaking about her taste in men, she said she’s adamant and if she sees someone she wants, she’s the type of person to go straight for him without looking elsewhere.

Joining late, Lim Min-su was aware she did not have much time to find someone, so said she is just going to go for whoever she likes.

The Singles Inferno newbie is definitely not here to mess around!

The newbie’s time on Singles Inferno

The judges joked that Lim and the other newbie, Kim Se-jun should get together to avoid any drama, but we all know that’s not how these shows work.

At the end of episode 6, we’re left on a cliffhanger when we hear it’s the two newcomers who are given the chance to choose who to take to paradise.

Although we don’t see who they choose, in the preview for the next episodes, we see Lim Min-su saying she likes Yoong-jae, and the two are also seen laughing on a date together.

Could this affect Seo-eun and Yoong-jae? We’ll have to wait until January 3 to find out!

Lim Min-su on Instagram

Being a late arrival, Lim may not have as many followers as the other contestants but still has over 4000 followers on Instagram. We’re sure this is set to rise as the drama heats up!

Lim Min-su’s Instagram page is quite private, and at the time of writing, has her comments turned off.

However, from her page, we can tell that she has previously taken part in Miss Korea.

