Netflix has finally released season 2 of Singles Inferno and cast member Nadine Lee, who’s a Harvard student, has already become a fan favorite.

The South Korean dating show, which looks much like US’ Bachelor In Paradise, has come back with a second season. The new installment premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2022.

The first season of the show met was a wild success when it premiered last December. Not only did it attract audiences from across the globe, but it also became the first Korean reality program to reach Netflix’s top 10 global shows ranking.

Singles Inferno’s Nadine Lee is a Harvard student

Among the Singles Inferno season 2 cast is Nadine.

Just two episodes from the new season are out so far, but in just a day of the show’s release, Nadine has already managed to win fans’ hearts.

Nadine’s Linkedin reveals that she’s a Project Manager at Harvard Medical School. She is responsible for ‘Tracking donor’s investments on adolescent health.’

Before landing a gig at Harvard, Nadine worked with Synapse National for over three years. She was the Internal Relations Executive Director and also served as the Executive Director of the Peer Buddy Committee.

The list of the Singles Inferno star’s achievements is a long one. She was also the Surgery Interest Group Director at Harvard Premedical Society.

Nadine is also a student at Harvard University – she is studying Neuroscience.

Nadine Lee also has a YouTube channel with over 100K subscribers

Nadine might just be the definition of beauty with brains.

Not only is the Singles Inferno start working towards finishing her degree at the prestigious Harvard School while also working with their medical center, she also has a fairly successful YouTube channel with 114K subscribers, at the time of writing.

She makes content for the same with her mom on the channel. Nadine documents her day-to-day life at Harvard in her videos and also makes a lot of fashion-related content also.

One of her most viewed videos is the one where she reacts to being accepted into Ivy League institutions like Harvard, Yale, and Princeton. The video was posted a year ago and now has over 2 million views.

Fans who’ve watched the said video quickly recognized Nadine when they saw her on Singles Inferno.

Fans stan Nadine as season 2 drops

Nadine’s beauty and brains has certainly wowed fans.

“Lee Nadine is my girl, can’t help but stan her,” one fan wrote.

“I immediately knew that I knew Lee Nadine from somewhere and it’s FROM THIS YT VIDEO,” a second fan wrote posting a screenshot of Nadine’s college acceptance reaction video.

“OMG Lee Nadine is beautiful on the inside and outside ASFGGHJK she so smart,” a third person wrote.

