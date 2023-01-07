Singles Inferno returned in 2022 for its second season and if the contestants make connections they get to go to Paradise.

The aim of Singles Inferno is for the participants to find love. However, the only way they can find out more about each other, such as their ages and jobs, is by making it to Paradise.

If they don’t, they have to spend their time on Inferno island with basic food and sleeping conditions.

Let’s find out more about the place that they call Paradise on the Netflix show and whether anyone can go there.

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel/Singles Inferno

Singles Inferno’s Paradise

Just the same as with Singles Inferno season 1, the Netflix show’s second season features the ‘Inferno’ island and ‘Paradise’.

A brand new group of singletons are left on Inferno and have the chance to mingle and potentially find love.

The cast has to take part in all kinds of activities and challenges and the winners are often given the choice of who they’d like to take to Paradise.

Singles Inferno’s Paradise Hotel is in Korea

The remote island seen on Singles Inferno is Saseungbongdo.

It is located just off the coast of South Korea, not too far from Incheon International Airport.

Korea’s capital city, Seoul, also isn’t far from Saseungbongdo.

The hotel that the Singles Inferno cast can be seen visiting is Paradise City Hotel and Resort.

You can stay in Paradise City

It’s no secret that life in Paradise looks pretty impressive. Singles Inferno viewers will have seen the couples enjoy delicious-looking food, alcohol, swimming pools, and luxury surroundings in the hotel.

There’s certainly a stark difference between life on Inferno and Paradise on the Netflix show.

It’s clear that life in Paradise is super-luxurious, but judging by the hotel’s prices, it comes at a cost.

Per Booking.com, a one-night stay in Paradise City is £424. However, prices range from £184 to £424 across February and March 2023.

