Singles Inferno season 2 is now streaming on Netflix and judges and fans alike are swooning over cast member Shin Seul Ki.

The Netflix release is the first South Korean dating show on the platform. It impressed fans thoroughly with its first season in 2021.

Season 1 was a wild success, with audiences tuning in from around the world. It also became the first Korean reality program to get into Netflix’s top 10 global shows ranking.

A year later, Singles Inferno season 2 was released on December 13 and fans are already swooning over the cast.

Meet the Singles Inferno’s Shin Seul Ki on Instagram

Like other Singles Inferno season 2 cast members, Shin’s Instagram is very aesthetic yet cryptic.

The Netflix star has close to 30K followers on there, but there’s no indication of what she does for a living.

One of Shin’s latest posts sees her spending time out and about in nature in Anchorage’s wild Alaskan beauty. A quick peek at her Instagram shows she’s a nature lover.

Her profile also reveals that she won the Miss Chunhyang traditional beauty pageant in 2020. The pageant was held online in Namwon City, which is 389 kilometers south of Seoul.

For the unversed, Miss Chunhyang is the highlight of the Chunhyang festival based on the love story of Chunhyang and Lee Mongryong from the popular Korean love story, Chunhyangjeon.

Shin is also a travel enthusiast and has posted pictures from her trips to Hungary, the Czech Republic and more.

She is also pictured at the Seoul National University’s International Piano Academy.

Singles Inferno hosts say “there’s something very Korean” about Shin

Shin managed to impress the judges as she entered Inferno beach.

Hosts Lee Da-hee and Hong Jin-Kyung gasped at the first sight of Shin. “She’s so pretty,” they both exclaimed.

On the other hand, host Hanhae noted that “there’s something very Korean about her.”

“She’s very elegant. She looks innocent,” they noted, as Shin took a seat on the beach.

Shin hasn’t actively dated for a long time

In her interview, Shin noted that it has been a long time since she has actively dated.

She also shared that she “wanted to meet new people so I decided I would come on the show.”

The Singles Inferno contestant also said how people who don’t know her well often assume she’s ‘cold’ and ‘snobbish.’ But she says that once they get to know her, they say she’s “quite easygoing” and “surprisingly fun.”

She also says that she’s most confident about her eyes. “My round eyes are what make me attractive,” she gushes.

Shin starts laughing while saying that guys tell her she has “stars in her eyes.” The hosts responded by saying: “Such an old pickup line.”

