Both fans and fellow cast members were struck by Song-Ji’s beauty in Singles Inferno season 1. The contestant later opened up about getting plastic surgery.

Fans are always curious to know all aspects of their celebrity’s life, be it movie stars, singers, or reality television personalities. The same is true for the fans of Singles Inferno.

The South-Korean dating show became insanely popular after debuting season 1 in 2021. One of the contestants in the first season was Song who quickly became Inferno beach’s ‘It’ girl.

While many were struck by her beauty, others questioned it, wondering if her great looks were a result of plastic surgery. After the show aired, Song opened up about the topic, clearing the air once and for all.

Singles Inferno’s Song-Ji reveals she had plastic surgery

Koreaboo reports that Song addressed the plastic surgery rumors in a YouTube vlog she posted previously.

The video is private now. However, in the Q&A section of the vlog, Song reportedly said, “There were so many rude comments, so I was mad, to be honest. There were so many questions about it, so I’ll tell you because I’m honest,” referring to the plastic surgery rumors.

She revealed that to date she’s had one plastic surgery and that is rhinoplasty. The Singles Inferno star made changes to her nose at 17 years old.

“I only did nose surgery, no lip fillers,” she reportedly said addressing the topic.

Talking about the lip filler rumors Song said that she overlines her lips for the plump effect.

Some fans were also speculating about Song’s eyes. She addressed those speculations noting “There was an assumption that I got eye surgery, but if I did it, then my eyes would be symmetrical.”

What is Song-Ji doing a year after Singles Inferno season 1?

Song has become a full-blown social media influencer. She has close to 4 million Instagram followers and over 2 million subscribers on her YouTube.

She regularly uploads videos on the platform. Her latest video sees her eating delicious meals with friends. Another recent upload sees her sharing her skincare routine with the audience.

She creates many vlogs and fashion-related videos on YouTube and regularly gets over 200,000 views on average per upload.

Song received the most date invites on Singles Inferno 1

Song received the most date invites on season 1 of the Netflix show. She also had the most number of requests for private walks with men on the beach.

In the finale, the beauty influencer had five men vying to partner up with her.

She finally ended up selecting Kim Hyeon-joong at the end but the two parted ways after the show.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know