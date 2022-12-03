Brand new Netflix series Snack vs Chef sees 12 chefs go head to head to recreate all kinds of treats. One of the stand out stars on the show is Francis Legge.

Speaking on the show, Francis said that he’s been known as ‘The Donut King’, the Banksy of and now he’s up for the challenge of Snack vs Chef.

The culinary showdown series dropped on Netflix on November 30. So, let’s find out more about Francis – he blew the judges away with his recreation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Who is Francis Legge?

Francis was born in London, his mother is Welsh and his whole family comes from Scotland.

The executive pastry chef said that “Zagat” called him the “Banksy of bakers” and now he’s ready to become the emperor of snacks.

He’s 42 years old and began his time on Snack vs Chef by blowing away the jduges with his Flamin’ Hot Cheetos creation.

Francis has been on TV before

Prior to becoming a contestant on Snack vs Chef, Francis comepeted on MasterChef US.

He was a competitior on season 5 of the show which aired in 2014.

Francis came in 11th place on the show.

At the time, he was based in New York City and worked as a music video director.

Meet the Snack vs Chef star on Instagram

Snack vs Chef star Francis Legge has almost 1000 followers on IG (@francislegge).

He writes in his bio: “3D Director / Photographer / Music Video producer for Downtown NYC … An Artist for the 3D revolution!!”

The Snack vs Chef contestant is married. He shared on August 22, 2020 that he was celebrating his eight-year anniversary with his wife and 10 years together in total.

Francis shared a snap of himself working at Sugar and Water NYC in June 2022 alongside Michael Strahan. The eatery created donuts and cookies, as well as cakes.

His cooking talents have also seen him win Beat Bobby Flay and posing alongside Foodgod, per his Instagram page.

