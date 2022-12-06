Renowned chef Helen Park stars as one of the judges on Netflix’s brand-new show Snack vs Chef.

The streaming platform has a brand new cooking competition for us to binge on as the holiday season rolls in.

Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, the new food competition sees 12 chefs go against each other in a showdown to create an ultimate snack and win $50,000.

Meet Helen Park from Snack vs Chef

Chef Helen is one of the esteemed judges of the Netflix show Snack vs Chef. She is also the Culinary Director of La Boîte Biscuits & Spices, a New York City-based boutique spice purveyor and bakery.

Her Linkedin reveals that the esteemed chef has worked as a culinary innovation specialist for Nestle, Culinary Director for Whole Foods Market, Product Development Chef, and R&D of FreshDirect as well as Founder CEO, and Chief Product Officer of Itskale LLC.

While Chef Helen has come a long in her culinary career, her beginnings in the industry were quite humble. She started as a Tournant at Restaurant Daniel in 2001. She remained in the position until 2004 before becoming the Executive Chef at Pair of 8’s.

The chef has acquired a Grand Diploma from the International Culinary Center in New York.

Judge no. 2 is Ali Bouzari

Judge number two of Snack vs Chef is Ali Bouzari.

He is a culinary scientist, author, educator, and co-founder of Pilot R&D.

He has a Ph.D. in food biochemistry and has also been featured in the 30 Under 30 List of both Forbes and Zagat.

What is Snack vs Chef all about?

Snack vs Chef is a cooking competition show but with a twist. The chefs battling each other aren’t preparing complicated gourmet meals to win over the judges. Instead, they are preparing the most delectable and original snacks that will leave viewers nostalgic about their forgone childhood days.

Audiences can expect to see a lot of creativity in action as the 12 judges butt heads to win the prize.

