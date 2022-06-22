Snowflake Mountain's Deandra works as a lunch lady to fund MUA company













Forget running water, wi-fi and being waited on hand and foot, the cast of Netflix’s new series Snowflake Mountain are set for a rude awakening as they’ve been duped into a wilderness survival retreat. Being ‘basic’ is probably everything that these ‘snowflakes’ are trying to avoid but they’re certainly taking things back to basics on the show.

Kicking off from June 22nd, a group of young people used to a life of being pampered have a chance of winning a cash prize, but they’ve got to make it through the camp and graduate into being fully-functioning adults first. Let’s get to know one of the Snowflake Mountain cast members, Deandra AKA Beau Dee.

Get to know Snowflake Mountain’s Deandra

Opening the Snowflake Mountain trailer, Deandra can be seen listing the makeup items that she “needs” including contour, foundation and more.

If that wasn’t a big enough clue as to what Deandra’s passion is, she’s a Brooklyn-based makeup artist.

She’s 25 years old and can be found on Instagram with over 3.3K followers @beau.dee_.

Deandra has a nine to five

Despite looking like she lives a super-glam life, Deandra works hard to be able to run her makeup business.

Speaking to Krissa Unruly from Smokers Corner in 2022, Deadra revealed that she “does makeup” and also “does hair” and sells merchandise such as lip glosses and eyelashes.

Deandra added that she wants to bring out a whole line of beauty products.

As well as “lots of tears, crying, misery“, Deandra said that she’s a “lunch lady” and has to wear a hair net from eleven until one each day at a middle school.

Speaking of being an entrepreneur, Deandra said that she’s Haitian and added that she started working when she was 15 she got her first job and she didn’t want to have to depend on anyone.

The Netflix star is also a dog mama

As if Beau Dee wasn’t busy enough being a MUA and a Netflix reality star, she’s also a dog mom to her five-year-old pup named Melo.

Melo is a Bjorn Maltese mix who has his own Instagram page at @lilfellonamedmello.

Deandra’s dog can be seen sipping on pupacinos, accompanying his mom to the store and jumping on flights via his IG page.

