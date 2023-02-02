Son Hee-dong is one of the competitors competing on Physical 100, hoping to secure a win and walk away with 300 million won.

We’re just about half way through the competition, and now only 50 competitors remain in Physical 100. After the second quest is compete, only 25 will remain.

We take a closer look into the Son Hee-dong, his Instagram and his time on the show.

Son Hee-dong teams up with Yun Sung-bin in Physical 100

The second quest sees contestants work in teams of five for the quest Moving Sand.

The first team leader to be picked was Yun Sung-bin and of course the Olympian had the most contestants lining up to be on his team, including Son Hee-dong.

“I was confident in that team, I thought I could do anything, so I went over there,” said Son Hee-dong. Luckily, the skeleton racer picked the wrestler to be on his team.

The team are yet to compete, so fans will have to wait until episode 5 to see if they progress to the next round.

The Physical 100 star is a wrestler

Outside of Physical 100, Son Hee-dong is a wrestler like many other of his competitors. The first quest being a one-on-one match seemed perfect for him.

He has competed in both the 2018 Asian Championships and the 2018 World Championships.

Other wrestlers competing on the Netflix show include Nam Kyung-jin, who has been wrestling for 20 years.

Son Hee-dong on Instagram

Son Hee-dong can be found on Instagram @sonhd11.

He isn’t very active on the platform and at the time of writing only has three posts up, but hopefully he’ll become more active as the series draws to a close.

It seems like Hee-dong may not be the only wrestler in his family, as his first post was a video of him and his brothers wrestling.

