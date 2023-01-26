Physical 100‘s Song A-reum and her husband are contestants on the Netflix show. Some of the fittest and most competitive people are taking part in the new Netflix series which dropped on January 24.

Netflix viewers will be pleased to see another competition series on the streaming service but they may not have seen a show quite like Physical 100 before. MMA fighters, athletes and award-winning arm wrestlers are all taking part.

Let’s find out more about Physical 100’s Song A-reum and her husband, Kim Kang Min, as they compete in the Squid Games-style show.

Song A-reum and Kim Kang Min join Physical 100

Song A-reum and Kim Kang Min are the first married couple to join the other Physical 100 contestants in the room of torsos during season 1 episode 1.

They’ve been married for six years and share a six-year-old daughter.

The two have heads turning when they enter the Physical 100 room with fellow contestants asking if Kim Kang Min lifts “1000 kilograms or something.”

Song A-reum is a bodybuilder

Both Song A-reum and her husband, Kim Kang Min, are bodybuilders.

Kim Kang Min runs a successful YouTube channel with almost 440k subscribers at the time of writing.

Song A-reum is also a fitness model and competes in competitions.

She’s no stranger to tough physical training or competing against other people when it comes to fitness.

She hails from South Korea and placed second and third in women’s bikini contests in 2019 and 2021 per Big Bodies.

The bodybuilding couple juggles parenthood and their fitness careers as they’re parents. Their young daughter has her own Instagram page @so._.eun1010.

Is the couple on Instagram?

Yes, both Song A-reum and Kim Kang Min can be found on Instagram with a combined following of almost 400,000.

Follow Song A-reum on IG at @ssong_rme.

Kim Kang Min is also on the ‘gram at @kang_min_kim.

The two appeared in a vlog shared by Kim Kang Min on his YouTube channel which shows them attending the Netflix event for Physical 100.

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK