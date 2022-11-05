









Buying Beverly Hills is a brand new Netflix show which gives viewers a glimpse into what it’s like being a luxury realtor in one of the world’s most famous places. From Sunset Boulevard to Rodeo Drive, The Beverly Hills Hotel and its A-List residents, Beverly Hills is undeniably iconic, and judging by the show, there are lots of realtors wanting to put their names on listings in the area.

Similar to Selling Sunset’s set up of Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s O Group starring on the show, Buying Beverly Hills takes a look at Mauricio Umanksy’s company, The Agency, which is run by himself, famous agents, and his daughters Alexia and Farrah. Sonika Vaid also stars in the show, so let’s find out more about her…

Meet realtor Sonika Vaid

Sonika Vaid is a cast member of Buying Beverly Hills.

She’s 26 years old and works as a junior realtor at The Agency. She’s a member of the Grauman Rosenfeld Team.

Sonika is a recording artist who has set her sights on becoming a real estate agent instead of following her singing career any further. During the show, she meets with a life coach who makes her question whether she’s following the right path.

Sonika’s LinkedIn profile states that she’s been at The Angency for almost four years.

Sonika was on American Idol

Appearing at her American Idol audition in 2016, Sonika was a student with a passion for singing.

She was 20 years old at the time and said she came from Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts to Colorado for the audition.

Sonika said that he parents came from India “when they were little kids” and she added that her mom is her “biggest support system” in her life.

The vocalist made it through to the final of American Idol season 15. Trent Harmon won the season.

Who is Sonika Vaid’s boyfriend?

Buying Beverly Hills certainly seems to have a well-connected cast. Not only is The Agency a family business, but some of the cast members are in relationships with each other, too.

Sonika’s boyfriend, Kevin Stewart, is also a realtor at The Agency and he appears on the show.

He writes on his Instagram page that he is ranked “#35 agent in Beverly Hills”. Follow Kevin @kevinxstewart.

Find Sonika on Instagram where she has 50.5K followers at @sonikavaid.

