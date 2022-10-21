









The Mole saw 12 contestants work together to add money to the winning prize pot, but there is an imposter among the team trying to sabotage their wins. Before the final two episodes were released, Jacob Hacker was a suspect.

Netflix brought back the popular show after several long-awaited years, but teased its viewers by only releasing episodes in batches of four. This meant that those watching would have to wait weeks to find out The Mole’s identity.

Many fans had already placed their bets on Jacob being The Mole, but as it turns out, everything changed by the time the final two episodes aired. So, who is Jacob and what is his life like away from filming?

Get to know Jacob Hacker

Based in Ohio, American model and actor Jacob is a contestant on The Mole season 1. He works as a firefighter and paramedic by day but puts his all into auditions and photoshoots by night.

The 29-year-old graduated from Mohawk high school and Sentinel Career Center and continued his education in public safety, going on to secure certifications as a firefighter, paramedic, hazmat technician, and fire safety inspector.

With dive rescue and CE instructor roles on his resume, Jacob doesn’t stop when it comes to his career. He also offers personalised videos for fans over on video platform Cameo, where he charges $18 for each request.

Is Jacob The Mole?

No, Jacob is not The Mole, despite several viewers thinking he was. Even his co-star Joi accused him of being “a s**thole mole” and pointed a finger at him for screwing up many tasks on episode 7.

Jacob had failed to perform well in a lying task that would have won his team (Joi, Jacob and Avori) an exemption from the test, with the other team guessing that he was the suspect during the game.

Since finding out who really is the imposter in episodes 9 and 10, fans are shook that it isn’t Jacob.

One fan wrote: “WHAT?! I can’t believe Jacob isn’t the mole. I’m gonna be so mad if it’s Will, I’ve trusted him this entire time. I bet it’s Kace now #TheMole#TheMoleNetflix.”

Meet him on Instagram

Jacob, who has just over 9000 followers on Instagram, has made sure to promote The Mole on his profile. Aside from that, he often shares updates on his auditions as an actor, as well as modelling photoshoots.

A lover of sports, the contestant plays golf, often does water activities and plays pool in his spare time. Plus, he loves motorbikes and anything with heavy machinery, calling his vehicles ‘The Toys’ in a social media reel.

The Netflix star is also passionate about fitness and going to the gym. He wrote in April 2021:

In the morning we work on the summer body, in the afternoon we work to afford the summer fun.

