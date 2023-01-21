Bling Empire: New York dropped on Netflix in 2023 and brings with it some brand new cast members. Let’s take a look at Stephen Hung’s net worth which blows other Bling Empire stars’ net worths out the water.

Dorothy Wang made a move from LA to New York and she’s bringing Netflix fans with her in the new series. Not only do we get to see Dorothy adapt to life in The Big Apple, but there are loads of new wealthy cast members to meet, too, including billionaire Stephen Hung.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Meet Stephen Hung

Stephen Hung is a billionaire and businessman who is a cast member on Bling Empire: New York.

Per his LinkedIn page, he attended Columbia University and the University of Southern California.

Stephen worked as vice president of real estate at Citi in Hong Kong, before moving to Merrill Lynch three years later working as head of investment banking.

For over 31 years, Stephen has worked as the founder and chairman of SH Capital Group.

In true Bling Empire style, he and his wife, Deborah, met at a Versace fashion show.

Stephen Hung’s net worth

During Bling Empire: New York episode 2, Stephen and his wife, Deborah, are welcomed into a Dolce and Gabbana store.

Their net worth is stated at $2 billion as they walk through the store surrounded by stunning designer pieces.

Speaking on the New York spin-off show, Deborah said that she “is the only wife that complains of shopping too much.”

She added that Stephen “pushes her to buy so much.”

Given Stephen Hung’s $20 billion net worth, he tops the rankings of Bling Empire cast members when it comes to wealth. Bling Empire’s Anna Shay has a net worth of $600 million per Tatler.

He also tops Kane Lim’s net worth which stands at $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kane and Stephen can be seen aboard the same private jet via Stephen’s Instagram page.

In December 2022, Stephen posted a photo of the two together and wrote: “Happy birthday @kanelk_k from the Hungs. It was a lot of fun that you joined us for the trip. We have to do this again soon, may be in Dubai or Paris.”

Stephen can also be seen hanging out with Salt Bae on his IG page, he wrote in the caption: “My buddy @nusr_et and his famous $250,000 gold steak! Only he can do it.”

Bling Empire star once ordered 30 Rolls-Royce cars

Netflix viewers get a glimpse of Deborah and Stephen’s lifestyle by watching Bling Empire: New York.

Shopping for their ‘surreal couture’ party, Deborah tries on all kinds of D&G dresses during the show’s second episode, which cost around $12,000 each.

The couples’ spending certainly isn’t a new thing, as all the way back in 2014, Stephen made headlines when he purchased 30 custom-made Rolls-Royce cars.

The Washington Post reported that the purchase cost Stephen $20 million.

