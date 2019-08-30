University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Netflix is really keeping up with the reality TV game of late, proving themselves to be strong competitors in a pool of E! Entertainment and Bravo.

Their latest reality series, Styling Hollywood, dropped on the streaming site on Friday, August 30th. And we’re already obsessed with the power couple at the heart of the show.

Styling Hollywood follows Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis, two married creatives, from their studio in Los Angeles, California. Jason is a celebrity stylist and Adair is an interior designer and stager.

If you’re obsessed with these two as we are, then you’re going to want to know everything about them, their careers and more! And we’ve got the lowdown on stylist Jason.

Who is Jason Bolden?

Jason is a celebrity stylist living in working in Los Angeles but was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1982.

Before embarking down a career in fashion, Jason was looking into becoming an OBGYN. At the age of 18, he moved to Chicago to study pre-med at Northwestern University. But it wasn’t long before he got hooked in the fashion industry.

One week into living in Chicago, Jason blew $500 on a backpack and got a job at a Cynthia Rowley shop to cover the costs. After working at Cynthia Rowley, Jason realised his calling working with fashion brands.

Soon after, he worked with Nicole Miller, Chloé, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and even Oscar de la Renta! Jason started to make a name for himself in the industry.

It is unknown when he met Adair but they were introduced by their barber in New York. The couple wed in 2012.

The Garment Room

Jason’s first individual foray into the world of fashion was when he opened up his New York store, The Garment Room.

The Garment Room was a vintage store in Manhattan that was frequented by celebrities and the like.

The store has since been closed, as Jason no longer lives in New York. But it was that shop which gave him the push to get into styling.

One of his customers at The Garment Room, who then became his close friend – and even appears in Styling Hollywood – was Gabrielle Union. Gabrielle asked Jason to style her with an outfit from his store and it went down a hit.

Jason’s success with Gabrielle gave him the confidence to start celebrity styling full-time from 2011 onwards.

Meet Jason’s celebrity clients!

In the first episode alone, Jason styles not one, but three major actresses of the moment. First up is Yara Shahidi, then Zazie Beetz and we can’t forget the look Jason created for Taraji P. Henson for the Emmy’s!

Throughout the show, some of the big-name clients we see Jason working with includes Serena Williams, Sabrina Carpenter and Euphoria’s Storm Reid.

Since Jason appeared in the Netflix series, tonnes of celebs have flocked to Twitter to show their love and support of Jason’s latest endeavour.

Everyone from Janet Mock, Yara Shahidi and even director Ava DuVernay has shown support for Styling Hollywood!

When your stylist is so stellar that he has his own Netflix series. I know I speak on behalf of all the women you help sparkle, we’re so happy + proud of you, your talent, your verve, your warm spirit. Congrats! XO!@TheRealTaraji @YaraShahidi @MindyKaling @StormReid @JanetMock https://t.co/L8uEgrT3rM — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 23, 2019

Jason Bolden on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Jason’s and want more from him outside of Styling Hollywood, be sure to follow him on Instagram @jasonbolden.

Most of his pictures aren’t actually of himself and are more of his celebrity clients, but you’ll still be able to see him in action working!

But there is the occasional cute couple pic of him and Adair thrown in the mix.

