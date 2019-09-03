University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new reality series dropped to Netflix on Friday, August 30th and we’re already obsessed with everything about it.

Styling Hollywood lets viewers peek behind the curtain at one of Los Angeles’ top styling and design studios, JSN.

We get to go behind the scenes thanks to the co-owners Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis. Not only are these two both hilarious and entertaining in their own right, but they’re also married making for some serious power couple moments and cute banter between the two.

The series also focusses on the team behind Jason and Adair’s JSN Studios. This includes fiery Kafia, newbie John and Melinda, who Adair calls his “supermodel assistant.”

We’ve got the lowdown on Melinda here, from her modelling days to her time as a pageant queen! Prepare to fall in love with this powerhouse!

Who is Melinda?

Melinda Elvenes is a 33-year-old model, actress and now interior design assistant.

She was born in Maun, Botswana as that is where her mother is from. Melinda’s father is Norwegian and they moved to Norway in 1998 when she was 12-years-old so Melinda could join the Norwegian National Ballet.

Dance was her original calling and Melinda went on to major in Performing Arts while at high school. But that passion to be on stage performing led Melinda down the modelling and acting route, rather than dance.

Melinda has a bachelor’s degree in development theory, which she obtained while also working as a model and waitress in Norway.

Her move to the states came after she competed in the Miss Universe pageant.

She has also pursued a variety of careers, including directing and producing. In 2013 she returned to Botswana with Norwegian musicians Nico & Vinz, to shoot a music video for their single, ‘Am I Wrong.’ Melinda’s music video has been viewed over 400 million times!

Melinda’s pageant queen days

Melinda touches upon her pageant days in the first episode of Styling Hollywood, explaining that in 2010 she had won Miss Norway.

She participated in the pageant after her modelling career began to take off and her success in Norway allowed her to compete at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas the same year.

Although she did not take the crown for Miss Universe – Ximena Navarrete of Mexico did – her performance boosted her modelling career once again and Melinda soon landed campaigns with Colgate, L’Oreal, Levi’s and more.

Melinda moved to New York in 2012, where she met Jason and Adair while working as a model. She then moved to Los Angeles two years later to further her acting and modelling career. Instead, things took a turn and Melinda ended up having a son in 2016. She started working at JSN soon after she had her son.

Does Melinda have Instagram?

Yes!

Melinda’s Instagram is filled with selfies, her artistic inspiration, modelling throwbacks plus the occasional cute baby pic.

If Melinda was your favourite on Styling Hollywood, you can join her Insta following of over 8000 @m.elvenes!

