The second season of hit baking competition Sugar Rush returned to Netflix on Friday, July 26th.

Sugar Rush puts teams of bakers up against the clock and in with a chance of winning $10,000. And while there is a whole new crew of bakers facing the challenge this season, there is also an array of new judges to help whittle down the best bakers.

So who are the guest judges on Sugar Rush season 2?

Here’s everything you need to know about how the show works, the guest judges, and the returning experts Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo.

How does Sugar Rush work?

Each episode of Sugar Rush has four pairs of bakers tackle the week’s set theme.

They go up against a clock to complete three rounds of different baked goods in the allotted time, with any remaining time being carried over into the third and final round. First cupcakes, then confections and finally, cakes.

‘Queen of Cupcakes’ Candace Nelson, who founded Sprinkles Cupcakes, is one of the regular judges on the show. And joining Candace is Adriano Zumbo, who is a world-renowned pastry chef known for his work on MasterChef Australia.

These two are joined by a guest judge each episode to decide which pair gets knocked out of each round, and which pair eventually takes home the $10,000 prize.

Episode 1 – Jackie Sorkin

If Candace is the cupcake queen, the Jackie is the candy queen!

Jackie Sorkin is a 40-year-old TV personality, baker and candy artist who is known for being the star of TLC’s Candy Queen series.

The show follows Jackie’s company The Hollywood Candy Girls and her work as a desserts entrepreneur. Jackie has since founded Candytopia – an interactive ‘Candyland’ which tours the USA.

Jackie Sorkin came to judge the ‘Trending Treats’ episode and no surprise, as she nails all of the most Instagrammable trends as you can see on her ‘Insta @jackiesorkin.

Episode 2 – Irene Choi

Next up to judge is Irene Choi, an actress known for her work in Netflix’s Insatiable.

Irene has also starred in a variety of TV shows such as Community, Shameless and Silicone Valley.

You may be wondering why Irene Choi was roped in to help judge a baking competition, but she clearly came prepared. Irene said “I’ve been eating cake all week… I’ve been doing my homework”.

Follow Irene on Instagram @irenechoi for all her latest updates!

Episode 3 – Carla Hall

Carla Hall seems much more fitting to accurately judge the baking skills of the Sugar Rush contestants.

Carla is a 55-year-old chef originally from Nashville, Tennessee. But she has also worked in television before her appearance on Sugar Rush, as she appeared in the fifth and eighth series of Bravo’s reality series Top Chef.

She also was a co-host on The Chew, a talk show on ABC which looked at food from all angles.

Nowadays, when she’s not helping judge others food, Carla writes cookery books.

Check out Carla’s Instagram @carlaphall for top cooking tips, updates and more.

Episode 4 – Jacques Torres

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s original cooking shows, then you’ll definitely recognise Jacques Torres.

Known for his work on Nailed It! Jacques is a world-famous pastry chef and chocolatier who has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens across the world.

He is also a Dean of Pastry Arts and a member of the International Culinary Centre. No wonder Jacques was invited to guest judge the tricky chocolate round!

Episode 5 – Nick and Vanessa Lachey

For the episode which saw couples take on the Sugar Rush competition together, the guest judges had to be a couple themselves… it was only right!

This episode saw celebrity duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey take on the role of judges.

And no surprise it came naturally to them. Nick and Vanessa are currently the hosts of the Miss USA pageant and are a great onscreen duo, working across TV and music together.

You can follow Nick on Instagram here and Vanessa here.

Episode 6 – Paris Berelc

Paris Berelc is another actress recruited to judge on Sugar Rush season 2.

She also is the star of another Netflix series, playing the lead role of Alexa Mendoza in sitcom Alexa and Katie.

20-year-old Paris’ baking knowledge is put to the test as she helped to judge the ‘Science of Sweets’ episode.

Keep up to date with Paris’ work on Instagram @theparisberelc.

