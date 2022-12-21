Summer Job is the first Italian series to land on Netflix, where a group of youngsters, including Angelica Brattoli, think they’re about to have the summer of their lives in Mexico – but there’s a twist.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*

However, the party is quickly ruined when the cast, described as a “bunch of youngsters” who are “used to doing nothing all day long”, realize they’ll actually have to work to stay on the show and the villa. However, there are 100,000 euros up for grabs at the end, so it’s not all bad.

Who is Angelica from Summer Job?

Unfortunately for Angelica, though, the dream of the cash prize is short-lived when she’s the first to be voted off the show.

Angelica is 21 years old and from Apulia. As per her Instagram bio, she “Graduated in international relations and global affairs.”

She’s a huge fashionista and describes herself as having excellent taste. She loves all things elegant and only loves ‘the best.’

Angelica claims to stand out amongst other girls because she has a strong personality. She also claims to never cry, which is not a brag, just the way she is!

Angelica was the first to be voted off the show

No one wants to be the first to go, but unfortunately, someone has to be. It was Angelica who was the first to be booted off the Netflix series.

The fashionista seemed to be enthusiastic to impress at first, however, her lack of commitment was to blame for receiving an empty paycheck.

The seven cast members who received a full paycheck in the first week decided to vote Angelica out first. Of course, she was upset to go and so was Gian Marco, as the pair grew quite close within the short space of meeting.

Meet Summer Job’s Angelica on Instagram

Of course, Angelica and her fashion sense thrive on Instagram, and despite only being on the show for two episodes, she boasts more than 13,000 followers on the platform at the time of writing.

She posts a variety of content, including outfit pics and her worldwide travels. The Summer Job star has stories showcasing her time in Madrid, St.Moritz, and Mykonos, just to name a few.

From her profile, it seems that she is now residing in Milan, but who knows where she’ll be traveling next.

WATCH SUMMER JOB ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know