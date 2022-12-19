Summer Job has landed on Netflix, and it’s the first Italian series to arrive on the streaming service. The cast consists of a series of youngsters, who are “used to doing nothing all day long” including Lavinia Polizzi.

The contestants were having the time of their life partying away in a Mexican villa until the bombshell was dropped. In order to stay in the villa, they would have to do something they’ve never done a day in their life. Work.

We take a closer look at Lavinia Polizzi from the show and her social media accounts.

Who is Lavinia Polizzi from Summer Job?

Lavinia is a 19-year-old from Downtown Milan. As per the storyline of the show, Lavinia had never worked a day in her life before the Netflix series.

Speaking on the show, the 19-year-old said it takes her three hours to get ready to go out. “But in the end, I look perfect” she concludes.

At the start of the season, she said her goal was to impress, and it seems like she did exactly that.

The star found romance straight away

As we’ve seen from previous Netflix series, throw a bunch of youngsters together and there’s bound to be some sort of romance. Summer Job is no exception.

In the show, we see Lavinia get close to Samuele Mastrangelo, and it seemed to be love at first sight between the two. Not long after meeting, the pair were seen getting close, even sharing their first kiss.

From then on, it seemed as if the two were inseparable, until Lavinia’s elimination from the program. The pair were gutted to be separated, however, promised to keep in touch.

Meet Lavinia on Instagram

At the time of writing, Lavinia has just more than 6000 followers on Instagram, and we’re sure this number is set to rise. She also has a TikTok account where she boasts 15,000 followers.

On her Instagram, she posts a range of content, from fashion pics to her holiday snaps.

From the social media profile, it seems like Lavinia has recently been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles.

Summer Job fans are rushing to the star’s comments to show their love for her on the show. Under her most recent picture, one viewer commented: “Just watching the Netflix show and had to find my favorite character.”

