Summer Job is a brand new Netflix show in 2022 that sees a group of young people have a surprise of a summer in Mexico. Matthias is just one of the show’s contestants who thinks he’s in for a dream vacation.

However, the Summer Job cast will have a shock when they realize, in Too Hot To Handle-style, that they’re actually on a different type of holiday and TV show.

The group of twenty-somethings travel from Italy to Riviera Maya for an experience of a lifetime. But, their vacation isn’t free, and they have to earn it by working.

Meet Matthias

Matthias De Donà is 18 years old and hails from Veneto, a small town near Treviso.

The 18-year-old is no stranger to globe-trotting as he attended a private college in London. Matthias explains on Summer Job that he got straight A’s and a distinction at school.

He’s never worked in his life, and just like the rest of his cast mates, he hates the idea of working. He thanks his dad for not having to ever work.

Matthias on Summer Job

Matthias De Donà joins Sofia, Gian Marco, Lavinia and many more contestants on Summer Job.

He arrived at the show’s villa alongside Melina De Macedo in episode 1, who he described as “exuberant.”

Speaking on Summer Job, Matthias says that his “full-time job” is himself and that he’s ready to have “a lot of fun” on his holiday.

Is Matthias on Instagram?

Yes! Matthias can be found on Instagram with over 46k followers at @matthiasdedona.

He writes in his IG bio that he “sleeps a lot” and is “always late,” “as a lifestyle.”

Matthias often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of his travels, his family and himself, of course.

His sister, Sofia Giaele De Dona is currently a housemate on the Italian version of Big Brother. She has an Instagram following of 127k at @sofiagiaelededona.

Matthias and Giaele appear to have a very close bond with him sharing many photos of them together and writing that he loves her on IG.

