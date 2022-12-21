Pietro Fanelli joins the cast of Summer Job and says he has “never worked a day in his life.”

Walking into the Mariposa House located in Riviera Maya in Mexico, Pietro, as well as his cast mates, had a huge shock when it turned out that they wouldn’t be having a relaxing vacation for free.

Only one person could make it to the end of the Summer Job journey and for the winner, there was a cash prize of up to 100,000 euros up for grabs.

Let’s find out more about Pietro who says that freedom is one of the most important things to him…

Who is Pietro Fanelli?

Summer Job star Pietro Fanelli is 20 years old.

He says that “appearance is one of the most important things,” and that beauty needs no explanation.

Introducing himself on the Netflix show, Pietro says that he is a “bit Dorian Gray, a bit Lady Oscar,” and that he’s “looking for the antidote to eternal youth.”

Pietro says that his curls are “inspired by puttos, Michelangelo’s cherubs.”

Pietro’s Summer Job journey

Summer Job episode 1 saw Pietro move into a Mexican villa alongside cast mates including Sofia, Pit, Angelica, Lavinia, Samuele, Gian Marco, and co.

Pietro was the second person to walk into the Mariposa House. His co-star, Sofia, said of his entrance: “Suddenly this little blonde angel comes in, he looks like a model from a catwalk.”

Right from the word go, Pietro wasted no time in explaining his points of view on the show. He said in episode 1 that he can “see infinity through the sea.”

Find Pietro Fanelli on Instagram

Pietro, just like his costars, isn’t keen on work and believes that his days should be spent doing the things that he likes. He was told off at work for turning up shirtless but, for Pietro, freedom is super-important.

The Netflix star can be found on Instagram with over 21k followers at @iampietrofanelli.

He writes in his bio that he’s an actor and tags I Love Models Management, a Milan-based modeling agency.

Pietro’s love of art is clear to see from his Instagram page and he posts all kinds of photos including modeling shots of himself.

