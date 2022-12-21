Summer Job has dropped on Netflix, the streaming service’s first Italian series. The show introduced us to a hot group of youngsters, including Samuele Mastrangelo.

The new cast thought they were in for the summer of their lives when they were all put together in a Mexican villa. However, their bubble quickly burst when they learned they would have to go out and work to stay in the villa and the show. Something they’d never done before.

Saying this, Samuele did quite well to come runner-up in the show. We take a look into his time on the series and what he’s up to now.

Who is Samuele from Summer Job?

Samuele Mastrangelo is a 19-year-old from Cuneo.

He’s the son of ex-volleyball player Luigi Mastrangelo, and just like his father, Samuele considers himself an all-around athlete.

Although most of the cast had never worked a day in their lives, Samuele was a crypto-trader.

However, he said he works whenever he wants and claimed he would never accept the idea of someone telling him what to do. Well unfortunately Samuele, Netflix had some bad news for you!

Samuele had a summer romance on the job

In his introduction, the 19-year-old stated his objective was to make new acquaintances and try and ‘score’ with the girls. He definitely did that.

Before he even had a chance to say hello, the Summer Job star made sure he scanned everyone in the room from head to toe. Straight away he noticed Lavinia, and the pair hit it off instantly.

The short love affair came to an end when Lavinia was removed from the show, however, the pair did say they would stay in touch.

Although Lavinia left early, Samuele stayed in the show right until the end, even making the final two. In the end, he missed out to Sofia who went home with the €36,000 ($38,127) cash prize.

Where is the runner-up now?

Before Samuele’s Instagram went private, the cyroptotrader could be seen living his life with his family and friends back in Cuneo.

Although having been introduced to the working world in the show, Samuele had not given up his partying ways, showing himself letting his hair down after working all summer. Coming runner-up, he probably deserves it.

As for Lavinia, the pair had limited interaction over the social media site and have both returned to their hometowns.

