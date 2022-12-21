Summer Job dropped on Netflix in 2022 and in Too Hot To Handle-style, a group of youngsters appeared on the show thinking they were taking part in a totally different TV series.

Host Matilde Gioli rocks up in episode 1 and reveals to the cast that they’re not actually about to have a nice holiday in Mexico – not for free, anyway. They’re actually about to experience work for the first time.

December 16 saw all eight episodes of the show drop on Netflix. So, let’s find out more about who won the series and what the prize money was set at initially.

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD FOR SUMMER JOB’S FINALE

Summer Job drops on Netflix

Netflix fans were introduced to a group of young people when Summer Job arrived on December 16.

The cast includes Sofia, Matthias, Melina, Pit, Gian Marco, Marina, Lavinia, Angelica, Samuele and Pietro.

In episode 1, the contestants were told that they had to work in order to earn their holiday in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Who won Summer job?

During episode 8, the Summer Job finalists are revealed as Samuele, 19, and Sofia, 20.

All of the bosses who employed the Summer Job cast members during the show are gathered together to enjoy a meal served by Samuele and Sofia.

It was Sofia who was crowned winner of Summer Job season 1.

She can be found on Instagram at @sofiacarollo_ with over 10k followers at the time of writing.

Twenty-year-old Sofia was nervous before the Summer Job winner was revealed. She said: “Even if I don’t win, I hope the bosses have seen a change in me.”

Speaking of her win, Sofia said: “I am so happy, and I’ll finally be able to help my family. I’m proud of myself…”

Netflix star wins a cash prize

The Summer Job cast began the series with a cash prize fund of 100,000 euros.

Due to many of the contestants not showing up to work, they lost thousands of euros.

Sofia walked away with a cash prize of 36,000 euros, which means that the cast lost over half their prize fund during their time on the show.

