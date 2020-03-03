Restaurants on the Edge is the latest addition to Netflix’s ‘lifestyle’ programming, serving as a combination of Queer Eye and Chef’s Table.
The brand new series (which dropped to the site on Friday, February 28th) sees Chef Dennis Prescott, restauranteur Nick Liberato and interior designer Karin Bohn combine their brain power and transform, you guessed it, Restaurants on the Edge… of closure, that is.
The second episode sees the trio head to Hong Kong to help out a young couple who’s gift shop and café was in dire need of some TLC.
Here’s what happened with Bayan Tree on Restaurants on the Edge, plus how you can visit!
Where is Tai O?
Tai O is a fishing village on the western side of Lantau Island in Hong Kong.
It is one of the last remaining fishing villages in all of Hong Kong, and has that ancient, untouched feel about it.
The couple who own Banyan Tree are Charleen and Clifford. They wanted to add a “lifestyle restaurant” to the Tai O area, to compete with all the fishing stalls and related shops around. But unfortunately, they were going unnoticed in the area.
Banyan Tree gets a Restaurants on the Edge makeover
Out of all of the properties helped on Restaurants on the Edge, Banyan Tree needed the biggest makeover to help attract customers. No one in the Tai O area even knew Banyan Tree served food and thought it was merely a local gift shop!
Karin took charge of the design aspect, transforming the space into an open, inviting café, while still retaining the gift shop elements. She nailed the “lifestyle restaurant!”
Dennis also wanted to make the food service run more smoothly, as the meal Charleen prepared them took two hours to make. Now, that’s not going to work for a functioning restaurant. By the end, Dennis had helped Charleen find her flow in the kitchen, cooking up delicious dishes in far less time.
BEFORE
AFTER
How to visit Bayan Tree in Tai O
Obviously this is one of the trickier places to get to featured on Restaurants on the Edge, for if you are visiting Hong Kong, you will need to head specifically to Tai O and organise your travel there – by boat!
You can find their cafe at the ground floor of 68 Kat Hing Street, Lantau Island, Tai O, Hong Kong.
Karin Bohn claimed that Banyan Tree had no online presence before they were made over by the Restaurants on the Edge team. Now they are all over social media!
Check out Banyan Tree on Instagram @taiobanyantree.
從今天起，大家可以在 Netflix 上的 Restaurants on the Edge 見到我們💪🏻💪🏻 . （其實很多客人早前已私信我們說在 Netflix 看到預告片了😆） . 大家有時間就去看看三位專家如何把我們的小店在短短幾天內 makeover 啦 ========== 地址： 大澳吉慶街68號地下 🏠 G/F, 68 Kat Hing Street, Lantau Island, Tai O, Hong Kong
