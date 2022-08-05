











All kinds of series have dropped on Netflix in 2022 and there’s nothing better than getting stuck into a reality show which gives a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous. Lady Tamara dropped on the streaming service on August 4th, 2022.

The Netflix series kicks off with Tamara showing everyone how 40th birthday parties should be thrown. According to Tamara, her life has been eventful and “her entire life can be tracked on the magazine covers of Hello!”. She’s the focus of a six-episode series ad may just be the Spanish socialite that everyone wants to see the real life of…

Photo by Alvaro Rodriguez/Cover/Getty Images

Who is Tamara Falcó?

Tamara Falcó is a Spanish socialite who was born in Madrid in 1981.

She’s the daughter of the late Carlos Falcó, Marquis of Griñón and a grandee of Spain and María Isabel Preysler Arrastia.

On Lady Tamara, Tamara describes her mother as “one of the most elegant women in Spain”.

Tamara is a Marchioness, chef, TV show host on El Hormiguero and influencer. She has 1.2M followers and can be found on Instagram @tamara_falco. Tamara owns a fashion brand called TFP by Tamara Falco and includes a link to her clothing company in her IG bio. The luxury fashion items are made in Spain.

Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias and Tamara are family

Famous singer Enrique Iglesias and Lady Tamara are half-brother and sister.

They share the same mother, Isabel Preysler. However, Enrique’s father is singer Julio Iglesias.

Speaking on Lady Tamara episode 1, Tamara said that her family is like a “gem” in her life.

She said: “There are eight of us, The Iglesias’ – Chábeli, Julio and Enriqu… The Falcós and Ana on The Boyer side”.

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Tamara Falco’s estimated net worth

Lady Tamara shows what life is like for Tamara Falcó. She’s opening a restaurant during the series, celebrating her 40th birthday and deals with infidelity claims surrounding her relationship with Íñigo Onieva.

Speaking on the series, Tamara says: “You may think it’s a movie star’s life, but for me, it’s just my everyday life.”

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Tamara Falco’s net worth at $5M. Her half-brother, Enrique, has an estimated net worth of $100M per the same website.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LADY TAMARA ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK