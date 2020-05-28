Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Selling Sunset returned to Netflix for season 2 on Friday, May 22nd and its a bigger hit than before. When the sophomore season launched, it didn’t take too long for fans to hit the internet, gossiping about season 2’s antics.

We’ve had new cast members introduced, bigger sales than ever and a whole bucket load of drama, both in and outside the workplace.

But one of the biggest surprises of the series came as Heather announced she was in a new relationship with someone we’ve seen on our screens before: Tarek El Moussa.

So, we thought we’d do some digging and find out how Heather and Tarek got together. Check out their relationship timeline here!

Who is Heather’s boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa?

For those who don’t already know, Tarek El Moussa is a real estate agent and reality star. He notably hosted HGTV’s Flip or Flop with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.

Tarek and Christina married in 2009 and split officially in 2018. Tarek had filed for divorce earlier in January 2017.

Together they have two children: Taylor and Brayden.

MEET THE CAST: Amanza Smith’s ethnicity and name explored

Heather is with Tarek now?! Wow now this is really like HGTV meets Bravo meets The Hills and I love it #SellingSunset — Ro (@yothisisro) May 26, 2020

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: Relationship overview

When Tarek saw Heather, he was instantly smitten. He reportedly honked his yacht’s horn at her when he first saw her!

But Heather was still in a relationship when the two first crossed paths. But it didn’t take long for things to change for the couple from friendship to relationship.

TMZ released pictures of the pair together on July 29th, 2019. Two weeks later, they were official.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have been dating for just under a year but things are moving pretty quickly. As we found out in season 2 of Selling Sunset, they’ve moved in together and Heather is even calling herself “step mom” to Tarek’s two children.

Tarek and Heather go Instagram official

On August 8th, 2019, Tarek went ‘Instagram official’ with Heather Rae Young, after three years of being single. In the post, Tarek wrote:

After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend! […] The first time I saw her smile she “did that thing to my tummy” and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!!

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK