Netflix’s Tattoo Redo cast explored: Meet Tommy, Twig, Miryam, Matt and Rose on Instagram











Every tattoo comes with a story. But, not always are people happy with their ink decisions. Netflix’s latest reality series Tattoo Redo is a tailor-made for such people who want to give their tattoo a makeover.

The reality series follows talented artists as they alter or re-do tattoos that have made people regret and watching them skillfully give new life to the dead ink is sure a treat for eyes!

If the concept caught your interest and if you’re planning on binge watching Tattoo Redo on Netflix, let us introduce to its cast.

Love Island letter explained: When the last time the postcard was sent

Tommy Montoya

Tommy Montoya is a tattoo artist based in California. He works at the Klockwork Tattoo Club. Tommy rose to prominence after featuring in NY Ink in 2011.

The tattoos artist headlined the 2019’s Father Falls Tattoo Expo along with Ryan Ashley Malarkey. His Instagram account has over 233,ooo followers and mainly feature his tattoo designs. Take a look at some of his posts here.

Netflix: Who is Tattoo Redo host Jessimae Peluso?

Twig Sparks

Twig is one of the new faces on Tattoo Redo. The tattoo artist is based in Florida and works at Handcrafted Tattoo And Art Gallery. His Facebook bio states that he is from Cleveland, Ohio.

He enjoys over 9000 followers on Instagram. While not much is revealed about his personal life in his social media posts, his tattoo designs clearly showcase his talent. Check out some of his work here.

Miryam Lumpini

Swedish born tattoo artist Miryam is comparatively a known face in the industry. She calls herself “The Witch Doctor” and is famous for tattooing celebrities such as Jhene Aiko, Skrillex and Swae Lee. She even designed a show for Reebok.

The Los Angeles based artist boasts around 237,000 followers on Instagram.

Besides pictures of her tattoo designs, Miryam has also shared several pictures of her baby son and boyfriend Jayson Aaron.

Matt Beckerich

Tattoo artist Matt Beckerich is based in New York. He owns the shop Fountainhead. According to the official website, Matt has over 20 years of experience in tattoo creation and is know for his unique designs.

“He is most known for his modern interpretation of traditional Japanese style and traditional American style tattooing,” it reads further. On Instagram, he has more than 29,000 followers. His account has a mind-blowing collection of his tattoo designs mostly featuring dragons and other designs inspired from the Japanese tradition.

Rose Hardy

Similar to Matt, Rose also based in New York. She began her career by tattooing out of Auckland, New Zealand and eventually moved to New York.

She is currently working at Mikiri Gallery. Having featured on Ink Master and Tattoo Artist of the Year, Tattoo Redo is Rose’s third show.

Her official website states, “Other than Tattooing, she is the head designer and owner of Tenderthorn Studios which was founded in 2019.” Meanwhile, she enjoys over 90,000 followers on Instagram and her account is full of brilliant colorful tattoos designed by the artist herself. Check out some of her posts here.

Love is Blind: After the Altar | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 3776 Love is Blind: After the Altar | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fBXsqYci1ag/hqdefault.jpg 834350 834350 center 22403