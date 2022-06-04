Meet Netflix star Tayler Holder and the rest of Floor Is Lava's Team Too Hot













Netflix game show Floor Is Lava is back in 2022 with a brand new season. New teams of three are taking on the challenge of making it around the obstacle course without falling into the bubbling lava. As per the Netflix show’s trailer, this year the obstacles are bigger, the lava is hotter and there’s a huge volcano to scale.

This year, there is $10,000 up for grabs and as well as regular folk taking part, some of the teams are made up of Netflix stars. So, let’s find out more about Tayler Holder and the rest of Floor Is Lava’s Team Too Hot.

Who is Tayler Holder from Floor Is Lava?

Tayler Holder is a social media influencer who has had huge success on TikTok. He has 20.3M followers on TikTok at the time of writing and on Instagram.

Find Tayler on TikTok @itstaylerholder. He’s on IG as @taylerholder with over 6M followers.

Since finding fame as a TikTokker, Tayler is transitioning into a music artist in 2022. He’s been making music for years and, speaking to Young Hollywood, he said that he “never knew how to make music” but since he met producers and got into the studio and started writing, he said making music is now “like therapy“.

Tayler was a cast member on House of Creators

Floor Is Lava features some teams of Netflix stars and although Tayler isn’t technically a Netflix star, he was a cast member on House of Creators in 2021.

Tayler expresses a lot of his emotions via his music, but House of Creators viewers got a further look into his personal life on the show as his break up with fellow social media influencer Charly Jordan was documented on the show.

The 24-year-old hails from Texas and is now finding further fame on Floor Is Lava.

Meet the rest of Team Too Hot

In 2022, returning Floor Is Lava contestants are set to take part in the obstacle course once again.

Reality stars are also taking part in the show including cast members of Hype House and Too Hot To Handle.

Host Rutledge Wood is back for season 2 along with Team Too Hot which is made up of Too Hot To Handle stars Chase DeMoor and Harry Jowsey and Tayler Holder.

