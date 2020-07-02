When Netflix announced that they were making surprise dream wedding series Say I Do, we all knew that plenty of tears would be flowing. The eight couples who were selected to appear on the show each had struggled with their nuptials for one reason or another.

Randy struggled with insecurities over his sexuality, Nikko had a strained relationship with his mother and couldn’t afford the wedding, Jason had made it through cancer treatment and now in remission wanted to go through with the wedding. But it was Tiffany and Marcus’ episode which really had viewers reaching for the tissues.

Tiffany and Marcus were married seven years ago, yet it was not the wedding of Tiffany’s dream. She disliked her hair, dress and makeup, and the groom and groomsmen turned up either drunk or hungover. After a difficult year in which Tiffany lost both her father and her sister in the space of eight weeks, Marcus wanted to make it up to Tiffany with a perfect wedding.

But who was Tiffany’s sister Teona Delores Martin?

Who was Teona Delores Martin?

Teona Delores Martin was the sister of Tiffany Martin. The sisters were from Cincinnati, Ohio.

After graduating from Harvey High School in 2004, Teona went on to study at the Ohio State University.

Teona Delores Martin passed away on July 18th, 2019 at the age of 33. She was living in Columbus, Ohio at the time of her death. Teona’s cause of death is unknown, as Tiffany said she passed “unexpectedly.”

Tiffany tells Teona’s story on Say I Do

Towards the end of the episode, Tiffany tells Jeremiah Brent what happened with her sister.

After their father’s passing, Tiffany struggled with her grief. She explained that she had only come to terms with processing the grief in July 2019; to this, Teona said “let’s grieve together.” Teona passed away just a few days after this discussion.

In Say I Do, Tiffany explains: “I didn’t get to say goodbye to either of them. My only sister and my dad. There’s always this pain in my side when I think about my father and my sister that I get and it just hurts. It’s a lot of loss for a family to endure.”

Say I Do tribute to Teona Delores Martin

Jeremiah, the interior designs expert on the show, went above and beyond for Tiffany. In the episode, Jeremiah created a bench plaque in honour of Tiffany’s sister and their father.

Teona and Tiffany’s father Dennis Kevin Martin Dr. had passed away before Teona in May 30th, 2019. Kevin died from sickle cell anemia.

On the plaque it reads a Bible passage from Timothy: “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept my faith.” It is followed by this sentence: “May you always fly free, may you rest in eternal peace.”

#sayido what Jeremiah did for Tiffany in this scene is more valuable than any money spent on flowers, food, or the dress. Out of everything, she will never forget this. I’m cryingg so bad 😭 pic.twitter.com/mqVw3JCEKx — O. (@ShayMCol) July 2, 2020

