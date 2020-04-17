University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought TV and film productions all over the world to a standstill, leaving many uncertain as to what will happen next with their favourite series and franchises.

As Terrace House: Tokyo 2019/20 has been filming pretty much consistently since summer 2019, the pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works and production has been halted for the first time in Terrace House history.

Part 3 of the Japanese reality series has just dropped to Netflix worldwide, as the fourth part is currently being broadcast in Japan. But many fans think part 4 episode 40 will be the last, as there is no more filming for this season at the current time.

So, is Terrace House: Tokyo episode 40 the last in the series?

Terrace House: Tokyo Part 4

The fourth instalment returned to Netflix Japan on March 23rd, 2020. This was episode 37 of the 2019/20 series.

After part 3’s explosive series where love triangles and relationships were formed, many fans were ready for more drama, particularly as new housemates were joining.

Yume Yoshida, Toshiyuki Niino and Shion Suzuki joined at the end of part 3 to replace Tupas, Emika, and Ryo.

Episode 39 saw Reo Kanao join and make a big first impression, reflecting on the death of former Terrace House cast member Yosuke Imai. But Yosuke won’t be able to star in many more episodes by the looks of it.

Has Terrace House: Tokyo been cancelled?

Unconfirmed, but filming is reported to have been halted.

One Twitter user reported that Terrace House is “on indefinite hiatus because of the Coronavirus.”

The Terrace House: Tokyo podcast announced on Twitter that episode 40 was “the last episode of TH for a while,” which seems to confirm the thinking that the show has been cancelled for now.

When Terrace House returns, it is unconfirmed whether the Tokyo 2019/20 will return for filming, or whether they will just start with a new series. As everything is up in the air in regard to the coronavirus and the expected length of quarantine, it’s hard to say when the series will return.

just found out episode 40 is the last episode cause of corona rip #terracehouse — kay // read pinned!! (@unine_kay) April 15, 2020

WATCH TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO PART 3 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK