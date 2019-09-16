University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The first part of the new Terrace House series has just dropped to the UK Netflix and already fans are desperate for part 2 to hit the streaming site.

Terrace House: Tokyo follows six strangers – three men and three women – all living in the same house together as they go about their daily lives and hopefully falling in love.

The youngest of all the housemates, Risako has really got everyone talking; both viewers and the other cast members!

So, who is Risako? We’ve got the lowdown on her here.

Meet Risako

Risako Tanabe is a 21-year-old fitness trainer and parkour enthusiast.

She was born on January 14th, 1998 making her a Capricorn.

Risako entered the Terrace House back in May 2019 as the youngest of all three female contestants. But that wasn’t going to isolate her from the group. In fact, all of the housemates noted how “mature” she seemed upon arrival.

One of the reasons that Risako entered the Terrace House was to find a partner who wouldn’t find her “overbearing.” She also added: “My partners often turn out to be different once I get to know them” and that she’d like to “meet someone special.”

Risako on Terrace House

Already Risako is credited with having saved this series of Terrace House.

From her fight with Haruka to her pursuit of romance with Ruka and Kenny, she’s proving one of this year’s most popular and talked about contestants.

As one of the more spontaneous and fun housemates – she let a boy she fancied pierce her cartilage for heaven’s sake! – Risako keeps the drama alive. She’s 100% our fave this year!

I'm gonna be honest:

This season of Terrace House was saved by Risako and Haruka's fight#TERRACEHOUSETOKYO #TerraceHouse pic.twitter.com/TGrbP8DZ4t — Leah Kimbap 🍙 레아 김밥 (@LKimbap) September 16, 2019

Risako on Instagram

Risako has a mega following on Instagram thanks to her appearance on Terrace House: Tokyo of over 216,000.

She posts loads of snaps of her progress in parkour. Prepare for loads of pictures of Risako doing backflips, and leaps and jumps like a superhero.

Risako also shares adorable pictures of her pug, her fitness workouts, super cute selfies and, of course, snaps with all her Terrace House pals!

Follow her on Instagram @risako_tanabe.

