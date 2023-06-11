Netflix has graced car enthusiast’s with a new show, Tex Mex Motors, as we’re introduced to a new cast of car experts, including Jaime Hjelm. We take a further look at the star, including her life before the show, Instagram, and age range.

The Netflix show sees junkers turned into jewels in the hands of the experts, who bring cars over from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, for some mindblowing restorations.

We take a closer look at fan favorite Jaime Hjelm’s Instagram, and what show she’s starred in before Tex Mex Motors.

Who is Jaime Hjelm?

Jaime Hjelm is part of the Tex Mex Motors cast and is an engine and electrical specialist, a car builder, plus a mentor for aspiring future automotive techs. She boasts over 20 years of car experience.

She’s the co-founder of Wicked Wrench Co, an automotive repair shop located in South Elgin IL.

Although the Netflix show may be the first time motor fans have come across Jaime, she’s actually appeared on TV before as she starred in the B****** Rides – “B****** Boot Camp” Competition Series in 2020 on MotorTrend.

The show, hosted by Dave Kindig and Kevin Schiele saw contestants compete for a full-time job at Kindig’s world-renowned Kindig-It Design company.

Jaime Hjelm: age explored

Although her exact age is unknown, Hjelm’s LinkedIn states that she left high school and started college in 1995, which means she is estimated to be in her early/mid-40s.

The Netflix star grew up around motors from a young age, joining her father as he worked on the body and frame of multiple cars.

By age 13, Jamie was taught how to paint cars, and her successful career has flourished ever since.

Meet the star on Instagram

Those wanting to follow Jaime’s journey after binge-watching Tex Mex Motors can find her on Instagram @jaime_hjelm.

Her bio states she’s a ‘Garage Girl and Transmission builder.’ At the time of writing the star has just over 2000 followers, but we’re sure this is set to rise as the show gains popularity.

She posts updates of her work, as well as throwback photos from her younger days.