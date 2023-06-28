As Tex Mex Motors drops on Netflix in 2023, fans are curious to know more about the show’s auto-experts including whether Jaime Hjelm is married. The Netflix series follows a group of petrolheads who all have different specialties. Mike Coy is the garage boss who also gives the cars a unique paint job, while Rabbit is the show’s sales guru.

Jaime is on hand for more intricate automobile details as she explains that engine work is her specialty. As well as appearing on the Netflix series, she’s also running two businesses and has a family to care for. So, let’s find out more about Jaime, including the reality star’s marital status.

Is Jaime Hjelm married?

No, Tex Mex Motors star Jaime Hjelm, 44, isn’t married.

She confirmed in a 2022 podcast episode that she was married before but is now divorced.

Jaime has been in a relationship with her long-term partner for the past five years.

Speaking on episode 97 of the Femcanic Garage podcast, Jaime said: “No, I’m not married. I’ve been with my partner for five years. I’m divorced.”

She doesn’t appear to post much about her love life on social media and seems to stick to all things cars when it comes to her content.

Jaime on Tex Mex Motors

Netflix star Jaime hails from Chicago. She has been around cars all her life as her father decided to open up a taxi fleet in her younger years.

At the age of 17, the Tex Mex Motors cast member built her first transmission.

Now, she runs Wicked Wrench Co which is a repair shop based in South Elgin, Illinois.

Speaking on Tex Mex Motors, Jaime says: “Before I came here, I was running my automotive repair shop with my sister. My dad was a body and frame man. Our family still owns and runs a large fleet of taxi cabs in the suburbs of Chicago.”

She adds: “I must have worked on thousands of engines over 25 plus years…”

Tex Mex Motors star is also a mom

Netflix’s Jaime manages to juggle being a mom as well as running businesses and appearing on TV.

She’s a mom to twin boys who are seniors in high school.

Jaime joked on the Femcanic Garage podcast: “Buy one get one free,” about her sons.

Family is clearly an important part of Jaime’s life as she also explains that she has a brother and works with her sister.

